Highlights After signing with the team in free agency, Kirk Cousins wants to finish his career with the Atlanta Falcons.

Cousins' desire to avoid a rotating cast of final destinations, akin to the one Shaquille O'Neal experienced, is so his children can have positive memories of his time in the NFL.

Cousins must rehab and create chemistry with his new receiving corps to reach the Super Bowl in the seasons ahead.

At 35 years old, with a dozen years in the NFL to his name, Kirk Cousins knows he has more football in his past than his future. He hopes the remaining time he has in the game is spent entirely with the Atlanta Falcons, whom he joined this offseason on a four-year, $180 million contract, and isn't shy about telling people, including one of the most famous athletes of this generation.

During his appearance on The Big Podcast with Shaq, Cousins told the four-time NBA champion he not only wants to remain a Falcon until his playing days are done, but that he wants to avoid the end-of-career arc many of Diesel's biggest fans fail to mention when discussing his overall legacy.

I want this to be my final stop... no offense, but I don't want to go play for the Suns and Celtics at the end. I want to finish with the Heat, if you will, and be done. That's really my plan... my boys are six and five. They won't remember that I played for Washington; they'll barely remember I played in Minnesota. They're going to remember I played for the Falcons, and I want those to be good memories.

The Big Aristotle spent the first 14-and-a-half seasons of his illustrious basketball career with the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, and Miami Heat before joining the Phoenix Suns in Feb. 2008.

He made the All-NBA Third Team as a Sun during the 2008-09 campaign, but set career-lows in point, rebound, block and assist per-game averages in successive years as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics prior to retirement.

Related Bijan Robinson Will Erupt for the Falcons Under Improved Scheme In 2024 With upgrades at quarterback and offensive coordinator, Bijan Robinson will help guide the Atlanta Falcons to new heights in 2024.

Cousins' Actions Will Speak Louder Than His Words

The veteran QB must recover from his Achilles injury and play well to accomplish his goal

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Every athlete aspires to go out at the top of their game. Few who play a lengthy career are actually able to do so, especially in the NFL. Calvin Johnson and Barry Sanders come to mind, but both retired following their age-30 season. Peyton Manning did win a second title his final year. However, the man who graced the gridiron in Super Bowl 50 hardly resembled a five-time MVP.

Kirk Cousins' Stats With Vikings Year Passing Yards Passing TDs Completion % INTs Passer Rating 2018 4,298 30 70.1% 10 99.7 2019 3,603 26 69.1% 6 107.4 2020 4,265 35 67.6% 13 105.0 2021 4,221 33 66.3% 7 103.1 2022 4,547 29 65.9% 14 92.5 2023* 2,331 18 69.5% 5 103.8 *Played in only eight games due to injury

Cousins doesn't have the postseason success Shaq or Manning enjoyed during their Hall of Fame runs, as he boasts just one playoff win in three appearances. He's aspiring to walk the path John Elway, a Gold Jacket recipient in his own right, crafted to end his playing career. Elway earned seven Pro-Bowl nods and claimed MVP honors in 1987 before winning Super Bowls 32 and 33 and retiring afterward.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Kirk Cousins had a hot start last year. Through the first three games of the 2023 NFL season, Cousins was on pace to record 6,018 passing yards, 51 touchdowns, and only nine interceptions.

The Falcons aren't among the biggest contenders for Super Bowl 59, slotting in a tie for the 13th-best odds on BetMGM. They are the current the betting favorite for NFC South supremacy, though. If Cousins' remaining rehab goes well and Atlanta is able to make that projection come true, there's no telling how far they could wind up going when the time comes.

Source: The Big Podcast with Shaq

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.