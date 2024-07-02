Highlights Klay Thompson's 2016 playoff performance vs. OKC changed NBA history, leading to Kevin Durant joining the Warriors.

This move created a superteam, affecting the competitive balance in the league and LeBron James' legacy.

The 2016 decision also led to the unfortunate ends of James, Durant, and Curry's careers, with little chance to contend in their final years.

After Klay Thompson made the decision to sign with the Dallas Mavericks and end the dynastic 13-year run next to Stephen Curry and Draymond Green with the Golden State Warriors, we have all had time to look back on the greatest moments of his career in blue and gold.

Thompson will always be remembered for his unthinkable hot streaks, lightning-fast release, memorable playoff performances, and his calm demeanor that endeared him to NBA fans everywhere. Even when Golden State was the villain of the league with Kevin Durant, Thompson was always universally beloved by the basketball community for both his play on the court and actions off the court.

However, Klay's legacy extends beyond just these huge games, as one playoff masterpiece in particular sneakily changed the course of NBA history forever, and its effects still reverberate around the league today.

Thompson's 2016 WCF Game 6 Eruption Vs. OKC Changed History

Kevin Durant never becomes a Warrior without it

Thompson's unreal 41-point, 11-three performance in Game 6 against the Oklahoma City Thunder to stave off elimination in front of the Thunder faithful is a legendary performance that will always be remembered. "Game 6 Klay" was born, which he would continue to add to in the future, as well as the stunning marksmanship he displayed as he ripped out the hearts of the embattled OKC fanbase.

Game 6 Klay (2016 WCF) Points Rebounds FG 3PT 4Q Points 41 4 14-31 11-18 19

However, it is mostly remembered for the game itself, rather than the stakes of the moment and everything that would follow. It turned out to be one of the most important moments in NBA history, although no one realized it at the time. The game was a true inflection point for the league that would determine the events of the next decade of basketball, because of what happened next.

Little over a month later, after Golden State completed the 3-1 comeback over Oklahoma City by winning Game 7 on their home floor, only to blow their own 3-1 advantage over LeBron James' Cleveland Cavaliers, Durant spurned OKC by signing to the Warriors themselves on July 4th, 2016. This day will go down in NBA infamy as the single most criticized decision in league history, as Durant joined the franchise he had just choked against, creating the greatest group of talent ever assembled.

Not only did this move create a superteam, and cost Durant every ounce of respect he had in the basketball community, it effectively "ruined" the next three seasons of NBA competitive balance, as this Warriors squad was simply unbeatable if healthy.

Klay's Outburst Both Helped And Hurt LeBron James' Legacy

It robbed us of many more interesting NBA Finals

In 2016, the NBA was in an incredible place in terms of intrigue and competitiveness on the floor among its top teams. Sure, there wasn't parity in the middle of the league like there is today, but the league had four to five legitimate title squads that were competing for the ultimate prize every year.

For that season, the Warriors, Cavaliers, Thunder, Toronto Raptors, and San Antonio Spurs all seemed to have a real chance to win the NBA Title after posting great regular seasons. Each team outside of Toronto had all-time great players alongside good supporting casts, and the Raptors had perhaps the best overall roster, winners of 56 games.

Anyone's League (2015-16) Team Record Playoff Series Wins Titles Warriors 140-24 7 1 Cavaliers 110-54 7 1 Thunder 100-64 2 0 Spurs 122-42 1 0 Raptors 105-59 3 0

*Durant missed most of the 2015 season

This played out in the playoffs, as the Western Conference Playoffs were an absolute bloodbath at the top, with OKC defeating San Antonio in an electrifying six-game series to earn a matchup with the 73-win Warriors. As we know, that series went seven games, with Golden State completing a 3-1 comeback to await the Eastern champion.

James and Kyrie Irving led their Cavaliers past Toronto in six hard-fought games to reach the NBA Finals, where the two heavyweights clashed in an all-time legendary series that culminated in arguably the greatest Game 7 ever. James had "The Block", Irving hit "The Shot", and Cleveland took home the most meaningful championship in recent memory.

Little did we know, this would be the last time for a while that the league would be nearly as interesting to watch, as Thompson saving the Warriors in Game 6 would lead to Durant joining the Warriors. This move removed three years of unpredictable basketball from NBA fans, with Golden State dominating the competition on their way to back-to-back titles as they drubbed James' overmatched Cavaliers twice (GS lost the 2019 Finals to Toronto because of injuries).

If Durant had stayed in OKC or simply joined the Boston Celtics, not only would we have gotten to see three to five equal teams battle it out every year, but James would've had a chance to build on his legacy by winning more titles alongside Irving in Cleveland. Thompson's performance allowed for the legendary 3-1 Finals comeback in 2016, but robbed James and NBA fans of several years of competitive basketball.

LeBron's In LA, Durant's In Phoenix, And The League Is Full Of Parity

Three legends of the last generation are wasting the end of their careers

Another cascading effect of the Thompson explosion in 2016 is the unfortunate ends of the careers of James, Durant, and Curry. Two are on a different team than before, and all three are in a situation where they have little chance to contend in the final chapter of their iconic careers.

If Durant doesn't make the move to Golden State in 2016, there is a good chance LeBron would have played out many more great years in Cleveland, Curry isn't left behind with an incompetent Warriors roster in his final prime years, and Durant himself wouldn't be on his fourth team in eight years with no chance to win a title.

Luckily for James and Curry, they each secured a fourth ring in the post-Durant era, but they likely haven't capitalized in the surrounding years of their primes, enjoying very little playoff success outside their championships. For Durant, it is a shame to watch him become a basketball mercenary, constantly switching teams without anything to show for it.

Not How It Was Supposed To End (Since 2019) Player Titles Playoff Wins Outside of Title Playoff Wins Overall Record James 1 11 27 126-101 Curry 1 6 22 155-102 Durant 0 - 13 137-75

It has been an unfortunate end to these three icons' time playing, and Thompson's heroics all those years ago may have a lot to do with it.