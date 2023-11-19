Highlights Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins need to step up their shooting and play at the level they are capable of in order for the Warriors to start winning games.

The Warriors have struggled offensively, with Thompson and Wiggins performing below their usual standards, resulting in a six-game losing streak.

Despite the struggles, the addition of Chris Paul has been a positive for the Warriors, but more contribution is needed from both the bench unit and Thompson and Wiggins to help break the losing streak.

The Golden State Warriors have struggled at times in this early part of the season to find shooting support around their franchise talisman, Stephen Curry, with the other half of his Splash Brothers’ duo, Klay Thompson, failing to find any form of shooting rhythm as of late. He is not alone, though, as NBA All-Star Andrew Wiggins has also got off to an incredibly slow start to the season by his own high standards. As such, NBA journalist Mark Medina believes that the two starters ‘just need to hit shots’ if they are to win games, as it ultimately ‘falls down on those two guys to start producing’.

Rocky start

Amid all of their roster changes in the off-season in order to maximize their championship-winning trio’s window, the Warriors have got off to a relatively rocky start to their 2023-24 NBA campaign. Aside from Steph Curry putting up numbers which resemble that of his 2015-16 MVP-winning season, Golden State have offered little offensively to support him. Specifically, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins, who have virtually been non-factors, both looking like a shell of themselves as they began this season and providing little help to the team on either end of the floor. As a result, despite starting the season with a 5-1 record after going on a five-game winning streak, the Warriors now sit at 6-8, good enough for only the number 10 seed in the Western Conference, and as well as their starters’ shooting slumps, they have also had to deal with some additional adversity along the way.

In their in-season tournament group game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the two sides were involved in a scuffle which led to the ejections of both Thompson and Draymond Green, and after an investigation by the league, Green was served with a five-game suspension for grabbing T-Wolves’ center Rudy Gobert around the neck in a headlock. Consequently, the Warriors are now without one of their most experienced veterans and his energy and intensity on-court will likely be a huge loss for an already struggling team.

One key positive for the Warriors so far, though, is that their point-guard addition, Chris Paul, who came over to the Bay Area via a blockbuster trade during the summer, has seamlessly fit into the rotation and has led the Warriors’ second unit to the third-best offense overall in the league with a 63.6 offensive rating, behind only the benches of the Indiana Pacers and Washington Wizards. However, with the starting five so far failing to produce, a little more is perhaps needed from the bench unit in order to help the Warriors break their current six-game losing streak, while it is also imperative for Thompson and Wiggins to find their form once again.

Medina – Wiggins and Thompson ‘need to play at the level that they are capable’ of

Medina believes that both Warriors’ starters are healthy enough to be playing better than they currently are, and that if the team are to win games, those two guys in particular need to be hitting their shots and producing at the level that we have been accustomed to seeing them play at over the last few seasons.

“Let's just get down to it. Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson just need to hit shots. They need to play at the level that they are capable of playing at, and it seems like Klay Thompson has been forcing issues a lot. Seems like Andrew Wiggins - his aggressiveness comes and goes, and the Warriors simply can't afford that. Klay is further removed from his injuries. Andrew Wiggins, talking to him this season, he said that he was fully removed from his rib injury that sidelined, or not sidelined him, but really limited him in that game six loss against the Lakers in the playoffs. And team accounts were saying that his conditioning was really good in training camp. So, they might have good intentions and a good body of work, but they have to put up or shut up. I mean, they have the talent around them, they have the body of work, and it really falls down on those two guys to start producing the way they should be.”

Starters' shooting woes

Up until last week, aside from Curry, only Dario Saric had posted more than 20 points in a regular season game, until Brandin Podziemski did it in the aforementioned game against Minnesota in which he scored 23 points off the bench. The Warriors possess two of the top 10 greatest three-point shooters of all-time and not even Thompson can get going this season, with his shot conversion at an alarming low.

Golden State Warriors statistics Andrew Wiggins Klay Thompson Minutes Played 32.2 32.8 Points 17.4 19.7 Assists 2.3 2.3 Rebounds 4.7 3.5 Steals 1.0 0.9 Blocks 0.8 0.5 Field-Goal Percentage (%) 46.9 .455 Three-Point Percentage (%) 38.0 .415 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

So far through his first 13 games of the year, Thompson is averaging only 14.0 points, his lowest since his rookie season (12.5), 3.5 rebounds and 2.21 assists. Furthermore, the 33-year-old is far from performing like the prolific scorer we have come to know, shooting 40 percent from the field, and a measly 33.0 percent from the three-point line, both of which are career-lows by quite a significant margin.

Similarly, Wiggins is not fairing much better on the offensive side of the ball. The former Kansas Jayhawk is scoring 10.5 points per game and 1.0 assists per game, both career-lows, and grabbing only 4.2 rebounds, his lowest number since 2015-16. He has so far suffered a similar fate in converting his shots, connecting on only 42.9 percent of shots, and an utterly disastrous 22.2 percent of his shots from the perimeter, severely down from his three-point shooting numbers last season, in which he shot a career-high 39.6 percent.

If the Warriors are to add some more wins to their win column and make their way up the Western Conference standings, it is imperative that the team start to drain their own shots instead of relying on 35-year-old Curry to be the leading scorer of the team, especially when he has already missed two games due to injury. It is arguably down to Thompson and Wiggins to find their shots, or Golden State could be in real trouble going forward into the season.

