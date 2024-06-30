Highlights The LA Clippers are expected to be suitors for Klay Thompson in a potential sign-and-trade.

Thompson could be an immediate impact player, fitting into the starting lineup.

Potential sign-and-trade options include Norman Powell or P.J. Tucker and young players.

The Los Angeles Clippers are expected to be "strong suitors" for free agent guard Klay Thompson, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

"The Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks are expected to be among strong suitors for Thompson, according to league sources. Multiple teams with salary cap space are expected to show interest in Thompson as well." - Shams Charania, via The Athletic

The Clippers are at risk of losing All-Star forward Paul George in free agency, as he officially opted out of his contract on Saturday. The team has Kawhi Leonard under contract for another three seasons and is still trying to contend. Therefore, Thompson makes sense as a potential fit, as he could easily slide into the starting five (James Harden, Thompson, Terance Mann, Leonard, Ivica Zubac).

Thompson is coming off an underwhelming season for the Golden State Warriors, in which he averaged 17.9 points per game (his lowest single-season mark since 2012-13). Head coach Steve Kerr even benched him for a brief period of time.

Given his age and injury history, there are long-term concerns here, but he could still be an immediate impact player for the Clippers. He did still shoot an impressive 38.7 percent from three last season. In Los Angeles, he would not have the pressure of creating offense, either, as Leonard, Harden, and Russell Westbrook would shoulder a large amount of the offensive workload. He could thrive in a simplified catch-and-shoot role.

According to Charania, the Mavericks and Lakers could offer him the full MLE ($12.9 million. However, that would be a steep pay cut for the veteran. He turned down a two-year, $48 million extension from the Warriors last offseason.

The Clippers would have to acquire Thompson through a sign-and-trade, but they could potentially offer him more than the Lakers or Mavericks. However, this comes with a big asterisk. Under the new CBA, the Clippers would only be allowed to execute a sign-and-trade, if they are under the second apron. If Paul George signs with another team outright, they will fall $3 million under the apron, unlocking a potential Thompson deal. So, George has to depart for Thompson to become a realistic target.

So, what could a potential Thompson sign-and-trade to the Clippers look like? Let's break down some scenarios.

Option 1: A Straight Norman Powell Swap

Klay Thompson for Norman Powell is a simple deal

To make a competitive offer, the Clippers need to send back at least $12.9 million in annual salary in a sign-and-trade. Given that Thompson has not actually indicated any interest in a MLE-level paycut, they would ideally send back even more.

Trade 1 Los Angeles Clippers receive: Golden State Warriors receive: Klay Thompson Norman Powell

When looking for swappable salaries, there are not a lot of options on the Clippers' roster. Leonard should be untouchable. Mann and Zubac should be off the table. Reminder, the Clippers refused to give up Mann in the James Harden trade. Losing Zubac would leave a massive hole at the center position.

That leaves Norman Powell as a clear option. Powell is one of the best sixth men in the league, averaging 13.9 points per game on a ridiculous 48.6/43.5/83.1 shooting split. He has also risen to the occasion in big moments. During the 2023 playoffs, he averaged 21.8 points per game, while shooting 40.6 percent from three. During the 2024 playoffs, he stayed hot, shooting a blazing 44.8 percent from deep.

There is a valid argument that Powell is more valuable than Thompson, right now. However, if the Clippers pursue Thompson, Powell's $19.2 million salary and positional overlap make him the most logical trade candidate. The Clippers could offer Thompson a two-year, $38.4 million contract, trumping any potential MLE offers. Furthermore, Powell could be a great backcourt partner for Steph Curry in Golden State.

If the Clippers are unable to sign George or Thompson, sliding Powell into the starting lineup is an underrated option.

Option 2: P.J. Tucker and Young Players

The Clippers could package together young assets to offload Tucker's salary

Offloading P.J. Tucker's $11.5 million salary would be ideal for the Clippers. After being acquired in the Harden trade, Tucker struggled in his limited minutes. He had a box plus/minus of -3.5. His limited offensive game made him an awkward fit in lineups alongside Westbrook and Zubac, in particular.

Trade 2 Los Angeles Clippers receive: Golden State Warriors receive: Klay Thompson P.J. Tucker Bones Hyland Kobe Brown

​​​​

In February, Tucker publicly expressed his desire to play elsewhere via ESPN's Marc Spears.

I want to be somewhere where I'm needed, wanted and can do it all. I don't know what’s going to happen, but I have my fingers crossed, and I'm hoping to go somewhere else whether I get bought out and choose where I go or where I can play.

Nevertheless, simply taking back Tucker's contract would be fruitless for the Warriors. So, the Clippers would have to include additional assets. In this scenario, Bones Hyland and Kobe Brown would be in the deal.

Hyland has the potential to be a dynamic scorer, but he has been stuck behind Harden and Westbrook on the Clippers' depth chart. For his career, he has started 10 games, averaging 15.2 points and 5.5 assists on 46.0/39.1/78.6 shooting. Last season, he had a masterful display against the Phoenix Suns, recording 37 points, nine assists, four rebounds, and three steals.

Brown was the 30th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. As a rookie, he averaged 2.0 points and 1.4 rebounds in a meager 9.0 minutes per game. He should develop with more playing time.

The salaries of Tucker, Hyland, and Brown add up to $18.1 million. That is a respectable annual salary for Thompson.

This scenario allows the Clippers to add Thompson to their existing core (including Powell), and the Warriors to gain a pair of young players to help retool their roster.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, NBA, and Basketball Reference.