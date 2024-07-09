Highlights Klay Thompson joins the Dallas Mavericks, aiming to win and contribute as a third option.

Thompson's unique position allows him to be more comfortable as a floor-spacer with Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving.

Despite a down year, Thompson remains a highly respected shooter and a key addition to the Mavericks' championship aspirations.

The Klay Thompson era with the Dallas Mavericks is officially underway as the organization held a press conference introducing the new free agent signings.

On Tuesday afternoon, Thompson spoke to the media for the first time as a member of the Mavericks. Joining a team fresh off of a run to the nba finals but coming short of winning a championship, Thompson has his eyes set on doing whatever it takes to be the missing piece to elevate the Mavericks to NBA royalty.

“I'm not into breaking more shooting records. I want to win, at this point… I’ll make sacrifices for the team, but as long as we play winning basketball, that’s all that matters.” - Klay Thompson

Thompson is in a unique position that he hasn't had the luxury of experiencing since his return from injury. The Golden State Warriors ' roster construction required Thompson to be a vital contributor offensively, although his current stage as a player wasn't able to provide what was needed from him. He is now heading into a situation in Dallas, where he can be more comfortable as a third option behind superstars Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving .

Of course, this isn't Thompson's first time playing for a heavily talented team, as he was a part of the 2016–17 Warriors roster that consisted of Stephen Curry , Kevin Durant , and Draymond Green . However, he is no longer the same player that was considered a top 3-and-D player in the association.

Thompson is one of the best three-point shooters in NBA history and will undoubtedly bring that skill with him to Dallas. He shared more in-depth in the decision-making that went into his choice of joining the Mavericks.

“I’m very grateful for my time at Golden State. I just felt like moving on could re-energize me and doing something special for the rest of my career and Dallas was so attractive because of the young players they have, the style of play, the world-class treatment these players get from this organization and just a beautiful city that loves their hoops." - Klay Thompson

The arms race in the NBA is at an all-time high and the Mavericks made sure that their championship window doesn't shut as soon as it opened.

Thompson Will Be a Perfect Floor-Spacer For Dallas

One of the best shooters of all-time will thrive alongside the Mavs' dynamic backcourt

Despite coming off a down year, Thompson is still a highly respected shooter and defenders will need to play honestly. Regardless, if he's 0-10, it would be a horrible mistake to leave Thompson open from three.

Klay Thompson 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stats PTS 17.9 REB 3.3 3PM 3.5 3PA 9.0 3P% 38.7

Even in a year that was considered a down year by Thompson's standards, he shot 38.7 percent from three-point range on 692 attempts. There were only eight players that shot at least 600 three-pointers in the 2023-24 season, and Thompson shot the third most efficiently.

The four-time champion is aware of his shooting prowess and sent a message to the rest of the league in his introductory press conference.

"At this point in my career, you still can't leave me open… I still know I can be a very, very good player in this league." - Klay Thompson

The Mavericks have loaded up and are ready to take the step needed to get over the hump and win the second championship in franchise history. Thompson's addition in both on and off-court value, may be what Dallas needs to etch themselves in history once more.