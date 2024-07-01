This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

After narrowing his options to the L.A. Lakers and Mavericks, superstar free agent Klay Thompson has signed with the Dallas Mavericks . Dallas is coming off a trip to the NBA Finals where they lost in five games to the Boston Celtics , and now have added one of the best shooters of all time to their Western Conference-winning roster.

The Mavericks traded away Tim Hardaway Jr. and let Derrick Jones Jr. walk in free agency, but landed Thompson, who, despite being past his prime, is still a clear upgrade at the wing position.

Thompson previously played 11 seasons with the Golden State Warriors , where he became a franchise cornerstone and NBA legend, making five All-Star Games and winning four NBA titles alongside Stephen Curry , Draymond Green , and coach Steve Kerr .

Klay Thompson - Career Stats Category Stat PPG 19.6 APG 2.3 RPG 3.5 FG% 45.3% 3PT% 41.3%

Thompson ended his tenure with the Warriors on a sour note, as he did not feel like they were committed to making him a key part of their future. With the signing, the Mavericks will remain one of the favorites to win the 2025 NBA Finals.