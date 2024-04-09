Highlights Draymond Green orchestrates the Golden State Warriors' offense with unique playmaking skills, despite being shorter than typical power forwards.

Green's versatility challenges opponents and creates opportunities for Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in the Warriors' offense.

Steve Kerr's offensive system revolutionized the NBA, but Thompson credits Green's key role in the Warriors' success.

The Golden State Warriors have been one of the most successful NBA franchises in the last decade, winning four championships in that span. The trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green have been part of every one of those titles, forming a formidable offensive trio.

When some people think of the Warriors' three-point-heavy offense, which ranks fourth, taking 38.3 triples per game this season, they go straight to Curry or Thompson. However, Green plays a huge role in setting up shooters like Thompson and Curry beyond the arc. Green's playmaking ability pairs well with Golden State's off-ball movement, resulting in an offense NBA fans continue to enjoy watching.

On April 8, Thomspon appeared on Green's podcast, The Draymond Green Show. They discussed in detail the offensive impact Steve Kerr had when he became Golden State's head coach for the 2014-2015 season. "It changed the way the game was played around the world," said Green of Kerr's offensive system. However, Thompson made sure to give his teammate the credit he deserved for the Warriors' success.

Green's Versatility is a Rare Find

The Warriors rely on Green to set up and run offensive sets

According to Basketball Reference, Green stands at six-foot-six inches tall, shorter than many of the typical power forwards/centers in today's NBA. What he lacks in height, he makes up for with his speed, athleticism, passing vision, and basketball IQ. Thompson referenced Green's ability to bring the ball up the court after a missed shot and quickly generate a quality offensive possession

"You got to give yourself credit too, Dray... The typical power forward is not able to stay in front you... Without you, the whole thing would never have worked. It unlocked a whole new way of positionless style of basketball."- Klay Thompson

Green's ball-handling allows Curry and Thompson to fly around screens, creating problems for opposing defenses if they are not on point with their communications. The Warriors' shooting guard also emphasized how Green's skillset makes bigger centers uncomfortable when defending Golden State's small-ball lineup.

The previous clip is from the Warriors' championship run in 2022. Green fakes the hand-off to Thompson and explodes to the rim against Robert Williams III. Because Williams is not used to guarding opposing big men on the perimeter, Green has the advantage. The Boston Celtics' defense is worried about Curry and Thompsons' three-point threat, leaving a straight path to the rim.

Green's signature role in Golden State's offensive attack is to set up his teammates with pinpoint passes. He has averaged at least six assists per game in a season eight times in his career, and he sits on the cusp with 5.9 assists per contest this season.

"I never got off on shooting the basketball. I always felt better getting an assist." -Draymond Green

He emphasized how his skillset, combined with Curry and Thompsons', allowed Golden State to have so much success over the last decade.

While the Warriors' dynasty might be on its last legs, it is important to remember Green's role in one of the most lethal offenses the basketball world has ever seen.