His father, Mychal Thompson, a former Laker, hoped Klay would finish his career with the Lake Show.

In the end, Klay made a business decision, choosing a team coming off an inspiring NBA Finals run.

Klay Thompson didn’t buy into the ongoing father-son theme with the L.A. Lakers before choosing to sign with the Dallas Mavericks.

LeBron James teaming up with his son, Bronny James, in LA has made a lot of noise, but had Thompson donned the purple and gold, he would have had a similar moment. His father, Mychal Thompson, a former Laker, is the current radio announcer for the team, and it would've been special to see him call his son's games.

Thompson’s father played for the Lake Show in the late 1980s, winning two titles during his four-year stint. It was also the last NBA team he played for before retiring from the league in 1991.

During a recent interview for SiriusXM Radio with Brian Scalabrine and Frank Isola, Mychal revealed how he was praying that his son would follow in his footsteps.

“I was really disappointed…It was close. It came down to the Lakers and the Mavs and the Mavs won out. I was hoping and praying he’d finish his career with the Lakers."

Before the decision was made, Thompson's father was also all over X (formerly Twitter), replying to fans asking him to convince his son to join the Lakers. He mentioned during the interview later that he did his best to convince Klay, but despite growing up in LA as a Lakers fan, the four-time champion made the business decision to sign with the Mavericks.

Why Did Klay Thompson Reject LA Despite Being a Fan?

Thompson kept his bias aside to make the tough call

When the initial reports broke out about Thompson not going back to the Golden State Warriors , the Lakers rumor mill was buzzing. These links kept getting hotter after LeBron was reportedly ready to take a pay cut to bring in someone like Thompson.

The Lakers were still favored when it came down to the final two candidates but were dealt a shock when Thompson rejected them.

It must've been a tough choice considering he was born and raised in LA and grew up rooting for Kobe Bryant and the Lakers, along with his father, who won titles wearing the iconic purple and gold. Klay talked about how it was always a dream of his to play at the Staples Center (now Crypto.com Arena) before taking on the Lakers in the playoffs in 2023.

And the dagger for Lakers fans must've been the reports that revealed that the Lakers had a bigger offer than what the Mavs signed him to.

Ultimately, Thompson kept his heart aside and decided to join the team coming off an NBA Finals run. The Mavericks are also younger and have a better roster overall with a much more proven coaching staff.

So it makes sense why he chose Dallas—even if it might be difficult to accept for his own father and the Lakers' fanbase.