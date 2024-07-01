Highlights Klay Thompson may leave the Golden State Warriors due to contract issues and declining performance.

The Los Angeles Lakers could benefit from Thompson's shooting skills and reduced pressure on him as a secondary scorer.

Thompson has personal ties to Los Angeles, including his father's history with the Lakers.

There is so much speculation in the NBA world right now about where Klay Thompson will land during this summer’s free agency. It has been hard for us to accept the fact that the Golden State Warriors dynasty team is being broken apart at its core. One-half of the Warriors' "Splash Brothers" backcourt has likely played their last game together.

Furthermore, it is sad to come to the reality that Klay will not be a Warrior for life. Unfortunately, when it came to contract negotiations, Thompson felt slighted by Golden State’s front office during contract extension negotiations.

The five-time All-Star was being offered a two-year, 48-million-dollar contract extension when he had just witnessed teammates Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins get extended for contracts that were for four years and upwards of 100 million dollars. Klay’s performance on the offensive end has declined recently, causing the team to feel he is not worth a nine-figure income at this point in his career. So, Klay has decided to take his talents elsewhere.

In addition, we could discuss the financial aspect of Klay's departure from the Warriors. Still, it is well documented that wherever Klay goes, he will not get the money he feels he deserves from Golden State. There has been a lot of talk about teams that can best benefit from Klay‘s skill set, and it has been narrowed down to two possible suitors for the four-time NBA champion: the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers Need Shooting

Klay will be an immediate solution for the Laker’s shooting woes from three

One of the biggest issues with the Lakers game is the lack of perimeter shooting. The team did improve after the All-Star break last season, moving up from 16th in the league in three-point percentage to ninth.

However, adding Thompson to the Lakers' roster will significantly improve that rating. Traditionally, LeBron James teams have been successful when he has been surrounded by solid shooters. By adding Klay Thompson to the roster, you’re adding one of the greatest spot shooters in NBA history who can get hot and help propel your team to victory.

Klay Thompson's 2023-34 Stats Category Stats PPG 17.9 RPG 3.3 APG 2.3 FG% 43.2 3P% 38.7 FT% 92.7

There Would Be Less Pressure

With the Lakers, Thompson wouldn’t need to be the number two scoring option

Throughout most of Thompson’s tenure with the Warriors, he was looked to as the team's second-leading scorer behind Stephen Curry. The only exceptions were early in his career, and during the years Kevin Durant was on the team. If Thompson joins the Lakers, he wouldn't be expected to be the team's second-leading scorer. He could find joy in playing his role behind guys like Anthony Davis, LeBron James, and D'Angelo Russell.

Born and raised in L.A., Thompson has ties to Los Angeles and the Lakers organization. His father, Mychal Thomson, was a Laker from 1986-1991, so Klay was born into the Laker family. Additionally, his dad, Mychal, still calls sideline commentary for the Lakers and has been vocal about his desire for his son to join one of the league's most storied franchises.

Lastly, when faced with disappointments in life and things don't go how you intended, sometimes it's just good to go home and start a new chapter.