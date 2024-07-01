Highlights Klay Thompson is considering leaving the Warriors for the Lakers or Mavericks.

Thompson's shooting ability makes him an attractive acquisition for both teams.

Playing with LeBron James or Luka Dončić could lead to a career resurgence for Thompson.

With some of the other names off the board, Klay Thompson is right near the top of the list for the best free agents still available. Thompson will reportedly be leaving the Golden State Warriors and looking for a new team after 13 seasons in the league.

Klay is firmly embedded in NBA history as one of the greatest shooters of all time. He was a big part of the success of the Warriors during the Golden Dynasty run with Stephen Curry as the figurehead.

Now, another team will get the chance to reap the rewards of the perimeter threat that Thompson can still provide at this stage in his career. According to a report from Jake Fischer, the list of teams from which Klay will be picking his next destination is down to two.

Thompson will likely be taking a big paycut in order to join one of those teams. This feels a bit ironic considering it was likely one of the reasons that Thompson felt disrespected by the Warriors in the first place during this free agency process.

However, the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks would both offer Thompson the chance to compete for another championship. Something that can hardly be said of the current Warriors team as constructed.

A potential sign-and-trade with the Warriors could be another path explored over the next few days as Thompson looks to join his next team. His free agency decision will remain one of the more exciting talking points of the offseason until there is a conclusion to the story.

Thompson's Next Landing Spot

Klay would likely serve a similar role on both the Lakers and Mavericks

Even with Thompson being considerably removed from his prime, he remains an attractive acquisition for either the Mavericks or Lakers in their pursuit of competing for a championship next season. Thompson can still provide as dangerous of a threat from beyond the arc in any offense he is a part of.

Klay Thompson – 2023-24 Season Stats PPG 17.9 FG% 43.2 3P% 38.7 TS% 57.6 EFG% 55.1

Last season was only the second time in his career that Thompson shot below 40 percent from beyond the arc. As much as that can be seen as a reflection of his decline as a player, it is also a reflection of the relatively weak quality of the surrounding team in Golden State not allowing Thompson to maximize his output.

The idea of Thompson playing next to a playmaker like LeBron James or Luka Dončić is likely a mouth-watering thought for the future Hall of Fame player. Both James and Dončić excel at drawing defensive coverage on the interior before finding an outlet for an easy look on the perimeter.

Thompson could see a modest career resurgence, at least when it comes to his efficiency, when surrounded by two of the game's best passers. Whichever of these teams Thompson chooses, it should be an exciting thought to imagine him in his future team's offense.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.