Highlights Klay Thompson has made the difficult transition to a bench role effectively this season.

Despite free agent rumors, Thompson wants to remain a Warrior for life.

Thompson has adjusted his mindset, much to the delight of teammates and coaches.

Klay Thompson is not the type of player who can be the second option on a championship team anymore. He had glory days with the Golden State Warriors, winning four rings so far in the Bay Area, but he has seen a steady decline this season and might be eyeing greener pastures.

Thompson will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, meaning he can sign with any team, but the 13-year NBA veteran does not want to play elsewhere. Instead, he wants to reach a contract agreement and finish out his career in Golden State.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Klay Thompson has made the seventh-most three-pointers in NBA history.

Core members Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Steve Kerr have all signed extensions through at least the 2025-26 season. Thompson is now expected to join them, keeping the band back together as they attempt to bring more titles to San Francisco.

A change of roles

Thompson has started coming off the bench for the first time since his rookie season

Thompson, now 33, has had plenty of time to reflect on his career. He missed two straight seasons with injury but has played in 11 seasons for the Warriors. He has become synonymous with Golden State's success, and picturing him in a different jersey is impossible.

That's not to say that he hasn't had a tumultuous season with the Warriors. He is shooting the worse from deep this season than at any point in his career, 37.2 percent, and he has recently started coming off the bench, making way for rookie Brandin Podziemski.

In a recent article published by The Athletic, some Warriors expressed their admiration for how Thompson took the demotion.

“I think he’s handling it extremely well. I wasn’t sure how he was gonna handle it, especially during the midseason...But he’s been more than great. He hasn’t been complaining...when one of your Hall of Fame players shows that type of leadership, everybody has to kind of follow suit. Nobody can be mad about their role or the minutes they’re getting.”-Kevon Looney

That's not to say the role change hasn't had some challenges. Initially, Thompson felt slighted by the move to the bench, but he now sees it as a chance for him--and his team--to continue chasing excellence.

Klay Thompson's Stats This Season Category As a starter As a reserve G 49 4 MP 30.6 27.1 PPG 17.0 18.5 FG% 41.5% 45.6% 3PA 8.6 9.5 3PT% 36.8% 42.1%

Since Thompson took over bench duties, the Warriors are 3-1, and with the playoffs looming, they look like a new and improved team that's better across the board.

Thompson reveals a new mindset

He used to want to play until he was 40, now he isn't so sure

Klay Thompson used never to want to hang it up. He wanted to play until he turned 40 and have one of the longest careers in the history of the NBA. Now, after missing two seasons with devastating injuries, he sees retirement is on the horizon.

After rumors swirled that his time in Golden State would soon be coming to a close, Thompson has since had a change of heart and wants to remain a Warrior "for life."

"I would love to be a Warrior for life. Whatever happens though, I’ve got a few more years to play this game, so I’m gonna enjoy every second. I realize that I see light at the end of the tunnel, (and) I’m not sure if I want to play until I’m 40, man. That sounds really exhausting.”-Klay Thompson

At the point in his career where most players would chase rings, Thompson already has four, and if he stays paired with Curry, it seems unlikely that he won't achieve a fist full of hardware. Thompson doesn't have to prove anything to anyone at this point, but retiring with the team that drafted him is a crowning achievement to an already remarkable career.

Thompson has proven that he is still an effective marksman and provides a steady hand off the bench. While this season hasn't been without its difficulties, Thompson has been making adjustments, both with his role and his mindset.

"He’s been grappling with his mortality in some ways as an athlete. He knows how good he was six years ago, and he’s had a hard time reconciling everything after the injuries."-Steve Kerr

Come to the playoffs, expect Thompson to remain on the bench for the Warriors, but at the end of a close game, Curry and company will be eager to put the ball in his hands, as he is still one of the best shooters in the league, and will likely remain as one until he decides to retire, which will be sooner than initially expected.