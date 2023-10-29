Highlights Klay Thompson's contract extension talks with the Golden State Warriors have reached a deadlock, but it is not a cause for concern or a distraction for him or his teammates, according to NBA writer Mark Medina.

Thompson understands the team's need to be cautious with their salary cap, and he believes that if he performs well this season, the contract negotiations will take care of themselves.

Despite the uncertainty, Thompson wants to stay with the Warriors, and both sides have a history of professionalism. The Warriors will try to make him feel appreciated while also managing their salary cap effectively. Thompson's long-term future with the team seems likely, given his loyalty and past success.

Inevitability is just around the corner with Klay Thompson signing a contract extension to keep him with the Golden State Warriors, but for now at least, talks between the two parties have come to a halt. Nevertheless, NBA writer Mark Medina doesn’t believe that it is a cause for concern, while he also doesn’t expect it to be a distraction for Thompson or his teammates.

According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Klay Thompson believes that it is “possible” that he and the Golden State Warriors reach a long-term contract extension soon, although he notes that even if he doesn’t, ‘life is still great’, reflecting on how he has been fortunate to suit up for the Bay Area franchise for the past 13 years (although he has only featured in 11).

Mark Medina previously told GIVEMESPORT that he could not see any scenario where Thompson doesn’t wind up back with Golden State long-term, suggesting that it is not about the 'ifs', but about what the ‘dollar figure looks like’ and that Draymond Green’s four-year, $100 million extension in this past off-season is a ‘template’ for the Warriors to make sure that he remains there for the rest of his career. This statement came prior to reports from The Athletic’s Shams Charania, who reported that contract extension talks had since become stagnant and reached a ‘dead point’, with both sides far apart in both length of contract and money, with Thompson believed to command a higher salary that what the Warriors have offered.

While he has not explicitly stated that contract talks have entirely broken down, in his media availability via The Athletic’s Slater, the five-time All-Star firmly insisted that he was ‘focused on the daily dedication it takes to do this job’ while also stating that he wasn’t worried over the extension right now as that would eventually “play itself out”. Klay will now play under the final year of his five-year, $190 million deal, with the shooter set to earn in excess of $43 million this year, per Spotrac.

Medina – Looming doubt over an extension won’t be a ‘distraction’

Medina believes that despite the ongoing conversations about an extension with the sides reportedly still very far apart in their valuations, both parties will maintain their professionalism, with the Warriors looking to make Thompson feel ‘appreciated’, while the sharpshooter will not let the uncertainty of a deal being struck become an on-court distraction.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said…

“I don't think it'll be a distraction. Klay Thompson wants to be with the Warriors, the Warriors want to keep him. No doubt if it were up to him, he would agree to an extension now, but I think that he understands that the Warriors are trying to be judicious with their cap flexibility because of all the CBA penalties for overspending teams. He also knows that he didn't play his best in the playoffs, and I know talking with his dad, Mychal Thompson, over the summer, he was very clear to me that, you know, this wouldn't affect in any way. He has the big picture perspective that he's made a lot of money, and he's just really blessed to be in the NBA for such a long time. But he also has, the awareness that those contract negotiations will take care of itself if he plays well this season. And I think that history has shown that he's lived up to that. The 2018-19 season was his final year of his contract, they didn't do an extension, but he didn't make any issues of it throughout the season, and he played well. Incidentally enough, he injured his ACL in that decisive game six loss to Toronto [Raptors] in the NBA Finals, and the Warriors did not hesitate in giving him a max contract. Now, that doesn't mean they're going to give him a max contract now because he's further in his career, and he's older, but I think that both sides have shown that they’ll be professional, and that the Warriors will do what they can to make Klay feel appreciated while also doing what's best for the organization as far as managing their salary cap”.

Future Warrior for life

Thompson has spent his entire NBA career with the Bay Area organization, and is one integral piece of their core that has gone on to win four championships under head coach, Steve Kerr, with their championship window together showing no signs of closing down anytime soon.

Klay Thompson - NBA Career Statistics (2012-Present) Minutes Played 32.9 Points 19.8 Assists 2.3 Rebounds 3.5 Steals 0.9 Blocks 0.5 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Entering the eleventh season of his playing career, having missed back-to-back years in 2019-20 and 2020-21 as a result of an ACL tear and torn Achilles tendon, the four-time champ is averaging 19.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists on his career, per Statmuse. Alongside that, he shoots a career 45.5 percent from the field and 41.6 percent from behind the three-point line, establishing himself as one of the greatest catch-and-shoot three-point scorers to ever play the game, while also being fortunate enough to play alongside undoubtedly the greatest three-point shooter in league history, Stephen Curry.

Playing under the final year of his contract hasn’t appeared to have made too much of a difference, and through the first two games of the season, Thompson is averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebound and 3.5 assists, shooting 43.3 percent from the field and a slight decrease of 33.3 percent from deep. However, it is only a small sample size and there is a long way to go before there is any real indication of his form, particularly when shooting from range, for this season.

While there is still the possibility that the 33-year-old could explore his options during free-agency, should a deal not be agreed upon before then, it is really hard to imagine the sharpshooter in a jersey other than the blue and yellow of Golden State. With talks expected to resume at some point, it is only a matter of time before Klay Thompson puts pen to paper and signs an extension with the Warriors that keeps him with the Dubs organization for the long-term, and who knows, perhaps even the rest of his NBA career.