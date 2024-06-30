Highlights Klay Thompson may join the Lakers or Clippers after failing to agree on a deal with the Warriors.

Thompson is willing to take a pay cut to face off against the Warriors in the same division.

Both LA teams could provide a good fit for Thompson as a productive NBA pro.

Klay Thompson will be hitting free agency this offseason after failing to come together on a deal with the Golden State Warriors. The latest reports indicate that he may be ready to stick it to his old team as well.

Does anyone remember when Ray Allen and the Boston Celtics had friction because of the team undervaluing Allen and even floating him in potential trades? Allen then turned around and joined one of the Celtics' biggest rivals, the Miami Heat, on a massive discount for his services.

This situation feels oddly familiar to what is unfolding with Thompson and the Warriors. Sometimes situations like these can turn a little personal at the end of the day. According to a recent report by Jake Fischer, that might be the case with what happens to Thompson in this free agency period.

One would imagine that part of the reason the Warriors and Thompson could not come together on a contract would be due to the price tag each side had in mind going into negotiations. The latest report here suggests that the price tag does not seem to matter anymore to Thompson, who would be willing to take a massive paycut to join either the Los Angeles Lakers or Los Angeles Clippers.

It does not feel like a coincidence that both of those teams play in the same division as the Warriors. Thompson would have ample opportunities to face off against the Warriors with his new team if he were to take the $13 million mid-level exception with either the Lakers or Clippers.

Staying On The West Coast

Both Los Angeles teams could provide Thompson with a good fit

It's no secret that Thompson is no longer the player that he was during his prime. However, he is still more than a productive NBA pro at this point of his career.

Klay Thompson – 2023-24 Season Stats PPG 17.9 RPG 3.3 APG 2.3 FG% 43.2% 3P% 38.7%

The last visual many people have of Thompson is his abysmal night against the Sacramento Kings in the Play-In Tournament. Thompson scored zero points, shooting 0-of-10 from the field and 0-of-6 from beyond the arc.

That is not the best representation of who Thompson is. While he has lost a bit of a step, he should be more than capable of providing a scoring punch as a quality supporting piece to either one of the Los Angeles teams interested in acquiring him.

The Clippers could use Thompson to fill the void that will potentially be left by Paul George this offseason. It feels more likely than not at this point that George will be moving on to his next team in free agency after declining his player option.

The Lakers are hoping to put together one last championship team around LeBron James in an effort to sway him to return to the team. James is a free agent after declining his player option, but it would be a bit of a surprise to not see him return to the Lakers. Having a perimeter shooter of Thompson's quality flanking James could prove a deadly component of their offense for next season.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.