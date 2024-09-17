Key Takeaways Klay Thompson's weak defense will further weaken the Dallas Mavericks' backcourt.

Thompson will take minutes from deserving young players despite better options on both ends of the court.

Thompson must improve his shot selection to elevate the Mavericks' offense.

Coming off a wild ride to the NBA Finals behind spectacular play from superstar duo Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving , as well as a much improved, but unfinished supporting cast, the Dallas Mavericks entered this summer looking to make a splash to get them over the hump.

Well, they made several quality additions, signing Spencer Dinwiddie , Quentin Grimes , and Naji Marshall to fill out their rotation. The Mavericks' biggest signing, however, was bringing in sharpshooter Klay Thompson after he spent 13 years with the dynastic Golden State Warriors . Thompson will look to add shooting, defense, and winning pedigree to a squad still looking to win the big one.

Unfortunately, Dallas was outclassed in the Finals by the Boston Celtics , and adding the 34-year-old won't be the answer to joining the class of the NBA at the top. Here's why.

Thompson Will Make A Weak Defensive Backcourt Worse

He isn't the defender he once was after the leg injuries

Although the Mavericks were a very good defense down the stretch of the 2023-24 campaign and throughout their magical playoff run, they had key weak points that proved to be devastating in big moments. Kyrie Irving can be a competent defender when he is engaged, but his focus on that end is inconsistent at best, while Luka Dončić is arguably the worst perimeter defender in the entire league.

Post-Deadline Defensive Resurgence Dates GP DRTG W-L 10/22-2/08 51 117.4 (22nd) 28-23 2/08-4/14 31 110.6 (7th) 22-9 Playoffs 22 110.7 (5th) 13-9

This makes up the worst defensive backcourt in basketball, which can be bailed out against teams like the Minnesota Timberwolves , who lack shooting, or the Oklahoma City Thunder , who had Josh Giddey as a liability in the corner. Against these teams, Dallas was able to stick Dereck Lively II or Daniel Gafford in the paint to help on whoever beat their guards off the dribble.

Unfortunately, this strategy doesn't work against any of the truly elite offenses, like the Celtics, Denver Nuggets , or this year's New York Knicks or Thunder. To make things worse, they lost their best point-of-attack defender in Derrick Jones Jr. , and will likely be replacing him with Thompson at the three. Downgrading from Jones to Thompson as a primary wing defender will give Dallas the worst perimeter defense of any real contender, and could cost them their championship ceiling.

Thompson was once an All-NBA defender who was tasked with shutting down the opponent's best scorer on a nightly basis for the Warriors, but injuries and aging have taken a toll on his abilities. He no longer moves laterally like he used to, and gets burnt off the dribble with ease by the better ball-handlers around the league. Simply put, Thompson is a shell of himself at that end of the floor, and is now in a situation where he is the second-best defensive starter option for the Mavericks behind P.J. Washington .

There's no way this ends well for Dallas.

Klay Will Steal Minutes From More Deserving Players

Dallas has several young guys who will be stuck behind the aging legend

As mentioned before, Dallas made several clever under-the-radar moves this past summer, including Grimes, Marshall, and Dinwiddie. All three guys are solid NBA players with decent track records who can play on both sides of the ball, but will be glued to bench roles the entire season behind Thompson, unless Jason Kidd has the guts to move him to the second unit (Thompson did thrive off the bench in 14 games last year).

Better off the Bench (Klay in 2023-24) Role PPG 3P% TS% 20-Point Games High Score Bench (14 GP) 19.8 42.8% 62.6% 7 35 Starter (63 GP) 17.4 37.7% 56.5% 24 32

Dinwiddie is a proven veteran guard entering his 11th season. He can create shots, playmake a little bit, and is a decent on-ball defender, which Dallas desperately needs. He happens to be a perfect guy to run second units off the bench, so his and Thompson's roles won't clash, but Dinwiddie could still undeservedly lose some minutes to the sharpshooter.

Grimes and Marshall are the prime candidates to get the shaft on account of Thompson's pedigree, because both of them are better suited to fill some of the Mavericks' weaknesses, but each can only slide in for Irving or Thompson, putting their opportunities in direct conflict with Klay's time on the floor.

Marshall is an excellent two-way role player, capable of clamping up defensively while also providing solid spot-up shooting and even some shot creation of his own off the bounce. It remains to be seen whether he can handle starter minutes on a championship-level squad, but he brings so much that Thompson lacks while still being a good off-ball player. He deserves to get some of those minutes.

Grimes, meanwhile, has already shown he can play huge minutes in big games from his days as a Knick, but struggled immensely in 2023-24 with New York and the Detroit Pistons . He is an ideal archaetype next to Dončić and Irving, as a lockdown perimeter defender and confident spot-up guy, but he has to show that he is the Grimes from 2022-23, not last season.

Maybe both of these guys will make this issue moot by showing they cannot handle larger roles, but if not, Kidd will be in a position to choose between big money and pedigree and what the team needs best. Steve Kerr may regret playing Thompson over better options like Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody at times last season.

Thompson Must Fix His Shot-Selection

There is no room for terrible jumpers in Dallas

It is somewhat of a miracle that Thompson managed to shoot 38.7 percent from three-point land on 9.0 attempts per game with how atrocious his shot selection was. It goes to show how great of a marksman he still is, but Thompson's shot selection was so bad the past couple of seasons that it was a real detriment to Golden State, likely because of frustration that he couldn't create separation like he used to after the injuries.

Klay's Worst Shooting Season Ever (2023-24) Category PPG 3PA/G 3P% TS% Stat 17.9 9.0 38.7% 57.6% Career Rank Worst Since 2012-13 2nd-Most Worst 4th-Worst

*Not counting abbreviated 2021-22 Season off of Achilles injury

With Dončić and Irving running the show, there should be no tolerance for bad shots from Thompson this season, but it may be a habit he has difficulty shaking. When players are accustomed to scoring 20 points a night with ease, they tend to continue to attempt to meet that mark, regardless of the damage it inflicts on the team.

If Kidd, Dončić, and company can get Klay to simply be a part of the offense and take open catch-and-shoot threes alongside opportunities for off-screen and movement jumpers, he will certainly improve their offensive ceiling. A shooter like Thompson was desperately needed for Dallas in the NBA Finals. However, it might not matter if he subtracts defensively what he adds as a shooter.