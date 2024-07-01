Highlights Klay Thompson is a top free-agent target for multiple teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks.

The Lakers need three-point shooting and Thompson would fill that need.

LeBron James may take a pay cut to prioritize roster improvement, targeting established veterans like Thompson.

NBA free agency 2024 has officially begun and one of the most talked-about free agents on the market is four-time champion Klay Thompson .

Within the first hour of the frenzy starting at 6 p.m. ET on June 30, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Thompson and the Golden State Warriors will discuss sign-and-trade scenarios this summer. The L.A. Lakers , Dallas Mavericks , Los Angeles Clippers , and Philadelphia 76ers were among the teams in the market for Thompson.

However, on the morning of July 1, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported the Lakers are the closest to landing the Golden State legend.

Windhorst mentions the fit with both the Lakers and Mavericks being great situations for Thompson.

Los Angeles offers two off-the-court aspects that Dallas does not have. If Thompson plays for the Lakers, he will not have to leave California, where he has spent his whole career.

Secondly, his father, Mychal Thompson, calls Lakers' contests on television. Klay could follow in his father's footsteps, playing for the historic franchise in purple and gold.

However, Thompson cannot dismiss the situation in Dallas. The Mavericks are better than the Lakers and will likely enter the 2024-25 campaign as a top contender in the Western Conference. Thompson would receive many open looks playing alongside Kyrie Irving and Luka Dončić .

Lakers Need Three-Point Shooting Badly

Thompson should be a higher priority for the Lakers than the Mavericks

Los Angeles needs to surround LeBron James and Anthony Davis with more shooting. The Lakers struggled to keep pace with high-volume three-point shooting teams like the Mavericks and Sacramento Kings in the Western Conference.

Lakers Three-Point Shooting Stats Category Value Rank 3PM 11.8 24 3PA 31.4 28 % of Points from Threes 30.0 29

Thompson would instantly boost the Lakers' three-point threat. Even though he struggled in the 2023-24 season by his standards, Thompson still managed to shoot 38.7 percent from deep on nine attempts per game.

Austin Reaves and Thompson would give James multiple targets from beyond the arc when defenses collapse against him.

James opted out of his contract but is widely expected to sign a new deal with the Lakers. Reports from his agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports surfaced that the future Hall of Famer may take a pay cut to prioritize roster improvement heading into next season.

"He is prioritizing a roster improvement... He's been adamant about exuding all efforts to improve the roster."

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, James wants General Manager Rob Pelinka to bring established veterans to Los Angeles.

"The type of player that James would be willing to make a financial sacrifice for would be an established veteran playmaker such as James Harden or Klay Thompson, or an established big man to play alongside Anthony Davis such as Jonas Valančiūnas."

If the Lakers cannot bring in this type of player, James will seek more money.

Los Angeles can save money and improve the roster if Thompson is wearing purple and gold next season.