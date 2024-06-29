Highlights Klay Thompson's tenure with the Golden State Warriors may be ending.

Thompson's contract negotiations stalled, possibly damaging his relationship with the team.

Other teams, like the Denver Nuggets, Orlando Magic, and Philadelphia 76ers, could benefit from signing Thompson.

The Golden State Warriors have been the National Basketball Association’s most successful franchise in the last decade. The team made five consecutive NBA Finals appearances between 2015 and 2019, winning a championship three times during that span before adding another in 2022.

Without question, Stephen Curry is the centerpiece, with the 2009 No. 7 overall pick compiling a resume that includes multiple All-Star selections and two Most Valuable Player awards. Still, Klay Thompson has nearly been just as crucial to the dubs’ success. But as Sam Amick and Anthony Slater of The Athletic recently reported, Thompson’s tenure in the bay may be coming to an end this offseason.

“There remains no official contract offer and little contact between Thompson and the Warriors, league sources said, as the potential end of his 13-year run with the franchise becomes more plausible.” – Sam Amick, Anthony Slater

With Paul George a coveted name this summer, many teams are at a standstill until he makes it known where he plans to suit up moving ahead. However, regardless of where he ends up, even if it's not in Golden State, the Warriors still want to keep Thompson on the roster. But does he want to stay in Golden State?

Has Klay Thompson Already Made Up His Mind?

Was the bridge burned a long time ago?

Draymond Green inked a four-year, $100 million agreement with the Warriors in June 2023. With that deal, most assumed Thompson would be the next in line for a new contract. Yet, that didn’t happen, despite constant reports during the 2023-24 campaign indicating both sides were hoping to get something done.

Understandably, the 34-year-old could have some resentment toward the organization due to the lack of urgency surrounding his contract, so even if the Warriors can afford to keep him on the roster, the bridge may have been burned a long time ago.

Thompson had a down year in 2023-24, averaging only 17.9 points, his lowest mark since 2012-13, his second year in the league. He also shot just 38.7 percent from deep after draining 41.2 percent in 2022-23. But the most significant number from last season is 63, the number of games Thompson started in his 77 appearances.

Klay Thompson's Production Season GP GS PTS REB AST FG% 3P% USG% 2016-17 78 78 22.3 3.7 2.1 46.8 41.4 26.1 2023-24 77 63 17.9 3.3 2.3 43.2 38.7 24.2

The Warriors struggled, prompting head coach Steve Kerr to adjust the starting lineup, resulting in Thompson’s demotion to a bench role. While Kerr and Thompson seemingly supported the move when addressing the media, reports indicated the contrary behind the scenes.

Without question, most people aren’t ready to see Thompson in a different uniform. However, Thompson is ready to prove he still has plenty of gas left in the tank, meaning potential suitors like the Denver Nuggets, Orlando Magic, and Philadelphia 76ers could further strengthen their chances of winning a title in 2024-25.