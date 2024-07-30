Highlights Klay Thompson's move to the Mavericks adds depth and potential wing defense to a strong team led by Doncic and Irving.

Thompson's fit with Doncic and Irving is expected to improve his offensive opportunities, despite recent defensive concerns.

With Thompson's proven shooting ability, Dallas looks to deepen their long-range firepower and make a solid championship run in the upcoming season.

Klay Thompson ’s move away from the Golden State Warriors and to the Dallas Mavericks was arguably one of the biggest shocks of the NBA off-season, having spent his entire 13-year career with the Warriors.

But, now on a team that is led by the backcourt pairing of superstars Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving , league insider Mark Medina believes he will now see more opportunities on offense, especially in catch-and-shoot situations, while he may provide some additional wing defense to one of the best defensive teams in the league last season.

Bolstering a Championship-Contending Roster

Added plethora of depth in free-agency with Grimes, Marshall, Thompson

After a ‘long and tiring season’ in the words of Mavericks superstar Luka Dončić, after they fell short of an NBA title at the final hurdle, losing to the Boston Celtics in five games, Dallas turned their attention towards fine-tuning their roster ahead of next season so they can attempt to go that one step further and clinch the Larry O’Brien trophy for their own keeping.

While they traded for Quentin Grimes from the rebuilding Detroit Pistons in exchange for Tim Hardaway Jr. and three future second-round picks, they also added Naji Marshall – a widely-viewed underrated pickup - in free agency after an impressive season with the New Orleans Pelicans , penning him to three-year, $27 million deal, where he will bring both two-way impact and additional three-point shooting.

Both deals cannot be understated for how they may shape the roster next season, but they were certainly overlooked by the blockbuster sign-and-trade deal – which involved a historic six teams - that brought four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson to Dallas after having spent his entire career with the Warriors.

Dallas Mavericks - 2023-24 Post-Season Statistics Category Statistic PTS 106.0 OPP PTS 103.4 OFF RTG 113.3 DEF RTG 110.7 NET RTG 2.6

Having had a choice of multiple teams, the five-time All-Star was persuaded to join last season’s NBA finalists by Kyrie Irving, with the two having been teammates on various Team USA rosters in the past, as well as both being ANTA athletes.

Together, along with Dončić, and newly acquired free agent Spencer Dinwiddie , they will now regroup and try to capitalize on last season’s team success, but next time, try to get over the line of winning that elusive championship.

Mavericks Were the ‘Best Basketball Fit’ for Thompson

Medina believes the fit between Thompson, Doncic and Irving is one that will work ‘pretty well’, with the backcourt duo expected to take on the majority of the workload, and that will free up the sharpshooting veteran to take on some more open shots.

While there have been questions about his effectiveness on defense since his back-to-back season-ending injuries a few years ago, the journalist, after having spoken with Thompson’s father Mychal, shares the view that he can still guard out on the wing.

“The fit is pretty good because Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving are going to take most of the workload. Klay Thompson can catch-and-shoot, and he can get a lot more open shots. I think there are a lot of questions defensively about what he can do. But speaking with his dad, Mychal Thompson, he was very bullish that Klay could guard wing defenders - maybe not the same level of effectiveness as he was when guarding backcourt players - but he was adamant that he could guard wing defenders. But offensively, he's going to get a lot of open looks, and Thompson chose the Mavericks as the best basketball fit.”

Could Thompson Revitalize His Career in Dallas?

38.7 3P% last season fell short of his 41.3 3P% career average

Throughout his decorated NBA career, Thompson has demonstrated time and time again that he is one of the league's premier high-volume shooters, especially in catch-and-shoot, where, despite his worst scoring season in nine seasons, where he amassed an average of 17.9 points on 43.2 percent field goal shooting and 38.7 percent from three-point range, 8.6 of those points came from catch-and-shoot.

Furthermore, when he had between 0–2 seconds of touch time, the five-time All-Star's effective field goal percentage was 56.5 percent, further highlighting his ability to get his shot off both quickly, yet with accuracy.

Klay Thompson - 2023-24 Season Catch-and-Shoot Statistics Category Statistic PTS 8.6 FGA 7.7 FG% 38.4 3PA 7.1 3P% 38.1 EFG% 55.9

Granted, since his back-to-back season-ending leg injuries from 2020-22, he hasn't quite recovered his devastating long-distance form, but he has still shown he can shoot close to 40 percent from beyond the arc, having recorded a 39.7 percent average since his return from injury and a 57.1 percent true shooting percentage.

Additionally, Thompson ranked fourth in the NBA during the regular season for three-pointers made with 268, with his new teammate Dončić registering in second place with 284 made three-pointers, giving Dallas even more long-range firepower next season and beyond.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Klay Thompson has hit five-plus three-pointers in the first half of a game over 70 times, the second most in NBA history behind Steph Curry (143 times).

Fortunately for Thompson, his role in Dallas will be a simple one - to shoot the ball when it's passed to him by one of his All-Star teammates.

As such, it is likely he will see a reduction in his usage rate, where last season, his 23.4 usage percentage was the third-most among the Warriors behind Stephen Curry (30.2%) and Jonathan Kuminga (23.7%), despite being his lowest figure since the 2017-18 season (23.2%).

For context, this figure is far below that of Dončić (35.5%) and Irving's (27.4%) numbers from last year's regular season campaign.

All in all, coming into the 2024-25 campaign with a chip on his shoulder after having felt disrespected by his former team, there is no better time for Thompson to prove his doubters wrong, and that could yield significant dividends to a franchise who have already established themselves as a championship-caliber team.

Could the Mavericks return to the NBA Finals next season? Quite possibly, but we will have to wait and see.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.