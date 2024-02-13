Highlights Klay Thompson has admitted he is willing to re-sign with the Warriors and play a reduced role if needed.

Thompson acknowledged his down year and injury history, accepting that he is not the player he once was.

Thompson compared himself to Reggie Miller and Ray Allen, hoping to have a similar impact in his late 30s.

Klay Thompson’s future in the league may be up in the air, but he has made it clear he would like to remain with the Warriors.

In a recent interview with Logan Murdock of The Ringer, Thompson was asked if he would be willing to re-sign with Golden State if it meant playing a reduced role.

“To go from one of the best players [to what I am now]? It’s hard for anybody. I’ll be honest with you. It’s really hard. [My season has] been up and down. But I’ve kind of had a revelation over the past few days that despite the shooting numbers or the inconsistent play, I deserve to have fun, and I deserve to play with swagger.”

Thompson has been a crucial component of Golden State’s dynasty, having been a part of the team for his entire 13-year career. He was one of the “Splash Brothers” with Stephen Curry and the duo’s elite three-point shooting, among other factors, led to the capturing of four championships.

That time has led to Thompson cementing himself as a Warrior, and he wouldn’t want it any other way.

Thompson going through it

34-year-old guard is averaging career lows in a few areas this season

Thompson, who is set to become a free agent after this season, was offered a multi-year extension by Golden State last offseason. However, he rejected it, betting on himself in the hopes that he would outplay expectations and earn a bigger contract.

But he is having a down year, averaging only 16.9 points and career lows in three-point shooting (37.3 percent) and shooting from the field (41.3 percent). This, combined with his injury history, has led to Thompson accepting the reality that he is not the player he once was.

Klay Thompson - Stat Comparison Category 2023-24 Career Points 16.9 19.6 Rebounds 3.4 3.5 Assists 2.3 2.3 Field goal % 41.3 45.3 3-point field goal % 37.3 41.3

He has opened up to the possibility of a future where he plays a lesser role with the squad he has grown to love.

“I'll be 35 next year. At 35, coming off the ACL and an Achilles [tear] and still have the ability to be a really good player. Maybe not the guy who scored 60 in three quarters and scored an NBA record 37 points in a quarter, but still a great threat out there."

Comparisons to Reggie and Ray

Thompson hoping to emulate late careers of Reggie Miller, Ray Allen

The 34-year-old veteran guard compared himself to Reggie Miller and Ray Allen at those points in their careers.

"I've modeled my game after Reggie [Miller] and Ray [Allen], and those guys were incredibly effective until their late 30s. So I plan on kind of following that mold.”

Allen played through his age-38 season, while Miller made it through his age-39 season. In their age-33 seasons, the same as Thompson’s current season, both Miller and Allen averaged over 18 points per game (18.4 and 18.2, respectively), while Thompson is averaging 16.9.

Allen put up an average of 6.3 field goals per game in his age-33 season, while Thompson is matching Miller at 5.9 per game. Thompson is averaging higher than both Miller and Allen in three-point percentages, with an average of 3.2 per game, as opposed to Miller’s 2.1 and Allen’s 2.5.

If Thompson can stay healthy through the majority of the rest of his career, he should be able to put up similar if not better numbers than his aforementioned peers during that span.

Klay Thompson, Reggie Miller, and Ray Allen - Stats for age-33 seasons Category Klay Thompson Reggie Miller Ray Allen Points 16.9 18.4 18.2 Field goal % .413 .438 .480 Field goal attemtps 14.4 13.4 13.2 3-point field goal% .373 .385 .409 3-point attempts 8.7 5.5 6.2

But Thompson has had his fair share of struggles this season, both in terms of stats and fortitude. In Golden State’s 109-98 win against the Brooklyn Nets last Monday, Thompson was benched in the fourth quarter.

He appeared frustrated with this decision and the transition to seeing less playing time as his career advances, but has continued to put the work in to live up to his potential, and to have fun.

“I put in so much work to get back to even just playing basketball that I just needed a little perspective shift and rather than trying to be the old me or be an All-Star in the NBA or whatever. Just to be as effective as I can in my current role and, most importantly, just have fun, man, because at the end of the day, I only have so many years more doing this and got to have fun. I can’t be stressed because things don’t go my way. I just got to continue to have fun. I thought I did a good job of that.”

The Warriors have struggled this season, currently sitting at an even 25-25, which is good enough for only 10th in the Western Conference. Thompson and his squad are not used to this level of mediocrity, so perhaps Thompson’s acceptance of his current role will better position Golden State as they create game plans for future seasons.