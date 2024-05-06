Highlights Orlando Magic and Klay Thompson have a mutual interest in a deal.

Klay Thompson has only worn a Golden State Warriors jersey throughout his 13-year NBA career. However, he will be a free agent this summer because both parties could not agree on a contract extension. Even though Thompson has not been the same after his knee and Achilles injuries, he shot 38 percent from downtown on nine attempts per game in 2023-2024. His three-point marksmanship is valuable to any franchise needing more space and volume from deep on offense.

On May 6, Shams Charania reported that the Orlando Magic and Thompson have a "mutual interest" in reaching a deal. Charania notes Orlando will have more than sixty million dollars in cap space to spend this offseason.

After an incredible 47-35 regular season, Orlando took the Cleveland Cavaliers to seven games before falling in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. They improved by 13 wins from the season before. The young Magic, led by Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs, appear ready to take an even bigger step forward in 2025.

Thompson Fits an Area of Need for Orlando

Magic can improve in many areas offensively

Adding Thompson would provide much-needed three-point shooting for Orlando's offense. The Magic ranked 29th, taking 31.3 triples per game this season. They averaged 11 makes in each contest, ranking dead last in the NBA. Their two top scorers, Banchero and Wagner, use their size, athleticism, and ball handling to wreak havoc in the paint and get to the free-throw line. Banchero shot 15-18 from the charity stripe in his 38-point game-seven performance against the Cavaliers.

2023-2024 Orlando Magic Starting Lineup 3-Point Stats Player 3PA 3PM 3PT% Jalen Suggs 2 5.1 39.7 Gary Harris 1.4 3.8 37.1 Franz Wagner 1.3 4.6 28.1 Paolo Banchero 1.5 4.4 33.9 Wendell Carter Jr. 1.2 3.1 37.4

Suggs is the only member of the starting five to make at least two threes per game. However, he made tremendous strides with his shooting from downtown this season. The Magic could see a sizable boost in offensive production if Thompson entered the starting five. He excels in off-ball movement and shooting off pin-down screens. Orlando is one of the biggest teams in the league, so their screens could be more effective in giving Thompson the separation he needs to get a shot off. He does not require much space because his set shot release is lightning-quick.

While replacing Harris with Thompson is a downgrade defensively, the Magic can afford to sacrifice some defense for offense. They ranked third in the league with a 110.8 defensive rating this season. In contrast, Orlando was 22nd in offensive rating at 112.9. It might be strange for NBA fans to see Thompson in a different uniform, but he fits seamlessly with the Magic to bolster their young roster with a bright future.