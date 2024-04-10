Highlights Klay Thompson credits Mark Jackson for building a strong foundation defensively during his time as the Warriors head coach.

Jackson allowed Thompson and Stephen Curry to shoot more three-pointers, altering the game and helping to push their careers forward.

Despite controversies and contempt, Jackson was highly respected by players like Draymond Green and Thompson.

Before the genius coaching of Steve Kerr, which propelled the Golden State Warriors to become basketball’s latest dynasty, there was Mark Jackson, who laid the foundation. He coached the team from 2011 to 2014, right before Kerr stepped in, and because of the timeline, is often overlooked.

On the latest episode of “The Draymond Green Show,” a podcast hosted by Warriors forward Draymond Green, he and Klay Thompson discussed the tenure of Mark Jackson and how they had admired him as coach. They also touched on how they thought it was “strange” that Jackson has not had a coaching job since.

“Yeah, it’s strange. It just doesn’t add up. Because without Mark, there’s no foundation for what was to come, especially defensively. I mean, we had the top rated defense in consecutive years with Mark.” —Klay Thompson on Mark Jackson

According to Green and Thompson, Jackson was crucial in the development of the two teammates as young players, building up their confidence. Thompson was drafted by the Warriors in 2011, and Green in 2012, so they have had plenty of chemistry together and spent their first few seasons under the tenure of Jackson.

“It does not make very much sense, how he has not had another shot to lead a franchise. But I hope he really does because, man, he was great. Those are really special memories for not only me, but when you were young, and Steph, and all the guys we played with.” —Klay Thompson

Altering the Game

Thompson credits Jackson with the rise of three-pointers

According to Thompson, Jackson allowed him and Stephen Curry to shoot three pointers at a higher volume, something that was not as prominent of a facet to the game then as it is now. The development of the three-pointer into the games of Curry and Thompson allowed the scoring method to grow into what it is today.

Jackson was fired in May 2014 after the team was eliminated by the Los Angeles Clippers in seven games in the playoffs. The organization felt a different coach to lead them to a championship was needed.

Perhaps they were right, as Steve Kerr led them to the promised land a year later, but according to Green and Thompson, it was Jackson who laid that foundation.

Controversies and Contempt

Jackson was heavily disliked by the organization due to controversies

Jackson’s tenure as coach was marred by controversies. When the firing occurred, Warriors owner Joe Lacob stated that the reason was because he was heavily disliked by many in the organization, as CBS Sports detailed.

“Part of it was that he couldn’t get along with anybody else in the organization. And look, he did a great job, and I’ll always compliment him in many respects, but you can’t have 200 people in the organization not like you.” — Joe Lacob

Regardless of the allegations and the intense dislike for Jackson among team officials, it appears that he was heavily liked by the players according to Green and Thompson, who played for him.

But it is undeniable that the Warriors’ firing of Jackson has not impacted the team in a negative manner, as they would go on to win four rings in a span of eight seasons.

With Kerr still at the helm, the Warriors are seeking to add another ring to their collection. They are locked in as the 10th and final seed in the Western Conference, where anything can happen.