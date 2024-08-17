Highlights Klay Thompson will return to Golden State on November 12 when his new team, the Dallas Mavericks, visits Chase Center to face the Warriors.

Thompson ended his 13-year tenure with Golden State, marking the end of a legendary era in the Bay Area.

Thompson's return to Chase Center with the Mavericks promises an emotional and nostalgic night.

Klay Thompson officially closed his 13-year chapter with the Golden State Warriors this offseason to end a legendary run in the Bay Area alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green .

The four-time NBA champion signed with the defending Western Conference champions Dallas Mavericks this summer to play with Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving . Since he left, it was almost a given that Thompson's first game back in San Francisco would be one of the most emotional nights in franchise history.

On Thursday, the NBA officially released the schedule for the 2024-25 season, which will tip off on October 22.

As far as Klay Thompson goes, the Splash Brother will officially make his return to Golden State on November 12 when the Warriors host the Mavericks at Chase Center.

The End of an Era in Golden State

Thompson's departure officially ended the Warriors' Big Three

This summer has been a rollercoaster ride for the Warriors, to say the least. From the numerous trade rumors involving stars like Paul George and Lauri Markkanen, to witnessing Stephen Curry light up the Olympics, this has been quite the offseason for Dubs fans.

However, with Thompson's departure, this summer will forever be remembered as the official end of the most storied era in Warriors history.

Even before the offseason began, there were already rumblings about Thompson leaving Golden State. In fact, his future with the franchise has been cloudy even throughout the 2023-24 season.

Thompson wasn't himself during the campaign. Draymond Green said so himself on his podcast. His production was not up to par. He averaged 17.9 points on 43.2 percent field goal shooting and 38.7 percent three-point shooting — all of which were below his career marks. His final game with the Warriors wound up being a scoreless, 0-of-10 shooting night in their season-ending loss to the Sacramento Kings during the 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament.

With Thompson accepting a three-year, $50 million deal with the Mavericks, it became clear that money wasn't the issue for the six-time All-Star. The man just wasn't happy anymore playing basketball in Golden State.

Klay Thompson is a Legend in the Bay Area

November 12 Will Be A Nostalgic Night in San Francisco

Though he had a rough exit in Golden State, Thompson will forever remain a legend in the Bay Area. The Warriors organization has already committed to retiring Thompson's iconic No. 11 jersey.

When the shooting guard officially signed on the dotted line in Dallas, Dubs fans poured out their heartfelt gratitude to the Warriors legend for the countless memories he brought over his 13-year tenure in the Bay Area.

Warriors Big Three Accomplishments NBA Championships 4 NBA Finals Appearances 6 NBA Playoff Appearances 9 Record 420-156 Win % .729

From scoring 37 points in a quarter, to that timeless Game 6 performance against Oklahoma City, to scoring 60 points on 11 dribbles, to breaking the record for most threes in a game, Thompson certainly created a Hall of Fame career in Golden State.

Stephen Curry was the head that made this dynastic run go. Draymond Green was the heart and energy of this elite trio. But none of what the Warriors accomplished throughout this run would have happened without Thompson.

The Warriors should be in for a nostalgic and emotional night on November 12. But as much as Curry, Green, and company will be happy to see their old teammate back, they are likely looking forward to kicking the behind of their new foe.