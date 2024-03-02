Highlights Klay Thompson could remain with the Golden State Warriors beyond this season on a short-term contract.

However, Thompson will likely explore his options as an unrestricted free agent this summer as well.

It has been suggested that Thompson could get a deal that aligns with those of Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr.

Without Klay Thompson, there's a strong chance that the Golden State Warriors' dynasty of the last decade would never have come to be. Stephen Curry may have driven the franchise's rise to prominence in the Association with his transcendental talent, but he needed Thompson, Draymond Green, head coach Steve Kerr, and others to make the magic happen.

Now, though, Thompson and his team are in a new reality. The Warriors' recent success notwithstanding — they've won 10 of their last 12 games at press time — it seems as though they're far closer to the end of their run than some 11th-hour reinvigoration of it.

Meanwhile, Thompson as an individual has gone from being an All-Star and two-way maven to a sniper off the bench for Kerr and Co.

His financial prospects have changed, too. Once a candidate for a long-term max or near-max deal to finish his career with the Warriors, his modest decline in production and Golden State's changing trajectory have likely ruled out that kind of a payday.

However, according to a report by ESPN's Kendra Andrews, there's a chance that Thompson — who will be an unrestricted free agent this summer — could sign a lesser contract to remain in the Bay:

"There's an understanding that a maximum contract — Thompson is eligible for a four-year, $223 million extension — is unrealistic. A league source told ESPN that money and his lineup status are not driving forces for Thompson, and he remains open to a shorter-term deal."

Thompson could sign new contract aligning with those of Steph, Kerr

Four-time NBA champion may also test the waters of free agency

Statistically speaking, Thompson's overall performance in 2023-24 has been among the worst of his career. Nevertheless, he remains one of the better scoring and shooting two-guards in the Association. Through Thursday's games, the 34-year-old is averaging 17.2 points and 3.5 rebounds per game with a 42-38-92 shooting split.

And his output after being moved to the bench has only served to reaffirm what he brings to the table as a player.

Klay Thompson - 2023-24 Stats Splits Category Starter Bench MPG 30.6 27.1 PPG 17.0 19.2 TS% 55.4 62.4 Net Rating -2.1 -0.8

The Athletic's Shams Charania has suggested that Thompson will explore his options in free agency this summer, and a more recent report from Sam Amick has indicated that there's a level of strain between Thompson and Warriors owner Joe Lacob over the former's contract situation.

So, it's not hard to envision other teams already thinking about what they might offer him to change teams.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic : Klay Thompson has the most 30+ point games with at most 1 FTA in NBA history with 20. Teammate Steph Curry sits behind him with 19.

At the same time, though, there may still be an opportunity for Thompson, his fellow Splash Bro and coach Kerr to ride things out together. On Wednesday, Kerr re-upped with Golden State on a deal running through the 2025-26 campaign. As it happens, that's the final year of Curry's contract with the Warriors.

Per Andrews' sources, "getting Thompson a deal that would also align him with those two would be a viable option," even as the franchise has begun the transition to its next phase.