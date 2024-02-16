Highlights Klay Thompson leads the Warriors with a season-high 35 points, helping them secure a win against the Jazz.

The Warriors had their fans worried as the Jazz cut an 18-point lead to one, but Golden State managed to hold on.

The Warriors return to above .500 and have a chance to make a surge after the All-Star break with an easier schedule.

Unlike Wednesday's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, the Golden State Warriors survived the Utah Jazz's furious fourth-quarter rally to enter the NBA All-Star break with a 140-137 win on Thursday night.

Klay Thompson came off the bench for the first time since his rookie season, allowing rookie Brandin Podziemski to start in his place alongside Stephen Curry in the backcourt.

Thompson seemed to have taken the demotion personally as he led the Warriors with a season-high 35 points on 13-22 shooting, including 7-13 from beyond the arc. Of the 35 total points, 18 of them came during the third quarter, where he made a barrage of three-pointers to help give the Warriors an 18-point lead entering the final period.

Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors - Top Performers Players PTS FG% 3PT% Klay Thompson 35 59.1 53.8 Draymond Green 23 64.3 60.0 Collin Sexton 35 55.6 37.5 Keyonte George 33 50.9 56.3

However, the thoughts of "here we go again" entered the minds of Warriors fans as the Jazz cut the lead to as low as one point and had the chance to steal the game. Golden State, however, managed to hold on to take its eighth win over its last 10 games and return to above .500.

Curry had a rather quiet evening with just 16 points on 4-14 shooting, but he did dish out 10 assists. Meanwhile, Draymond Green had a productive evening with a season-high 23 points and three three-pointers.

The Jazz rode the hot hands of Collin Sexton and rookie Keyonte George to give themselves a chance to pull off a come-from-behind win. Sexton finished with a team-high 35 points and nine assists on 10-18 shooting, including 12-13 from the foul line. Meanwhile, George scored 33 points and made nine threes, which tied the record for most threes in a game by a rookie.

Like Curry, Utah's top star Lauri Markkanen also had a dismal shooting night. He shot just 6-23 from the field, but he did finish with 20 points and 14 rebounds.

A rather disappointing win for the Warriors

Blew another big lead in the fourth

Close

The Warriors looked well on their way to a comfortable win after they dropped 120 points through three quarters. But with the way their entire season has gone, no lead is safe for the Warriors.

The Jazz stormed back from an 18-point deficit entering the final period and closed the gap to as low as a solitary point with 41.1 seconds remaining. Utah had a chance to take the lead in the final possessions, but John Collins committed a costly turnover after he threw the ball away into the stands with just 3.0 seconds left. Stephen Curry converted two freethrows on the other end to give the Warriors a three-point cushion.

Utah had a chance to send the game into overtime with Sexton getting a wide open three-pointer from the right corner, but unfortunately, the shot did not go down as Golden State breathed a sigh of relief and held on to the win.

Though this wound up as a W on the win-loss column, this was a pretty disappointing performance for the Warriors. Brandin Podziemski shared the same sentiments and shared his thoughts on how his team played down the stretch.

The Warriors enter the break above .500

Winners of 8 of their last 10

Regardless of how they finished the game, the Warriors still returned to above .500. Luckily for them, they can spill the bad taste that their last two outings left in their mouths with a refresher from the All-Star break.

Golden State is now 27-26, as it inches closer to the 6th-seeded New Orleans Pelicans, who hold a record of 33-22. The Warriors still have a pathway to make a surge through the post-All-Star break stretch of the season as they have one of the easier strength schedules in the NBA.

Golden State returns from the All-Star break with a three-game homestand. Greeting them first at Chase Center will be LeBron James and the similarly surging Los Angeles Lakers. Sending them away to a four-game road trip the following week will be Nikola Jokic and the defending champion Denver Nuggets.