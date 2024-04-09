Highlights Draymond Green's ejections are causing problems for the Warriors, affecting their performance and record.

The Golden State Warriors are a team that, entering the 2023-24 NBA season, were considered favorites to win it all. After all, they have a good mix of youth like Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, and Trayce Jackson-Davis, as well as the veteran experience of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Chris Paul, and, of course, Draymond Green.

However, they currently find themselves in the 10th seed in the Western Conference. One of the most glaring issues that the Warriors have faced this season is Green and his increasing number of ejections. The 34-year-old has struggled to remain on the court for the full 48 minutes, leaving the Warriors without one of their most important pieces.

This, in turn, has affected the entire team in a way that was so eloquently explained by Thompson in an appearance on Green's podcast, The Draymond Green Show, on Monday. When asked about what he thought about Green's extended absences on the court this season, the three-point specialist got very candid with his response.

“At the end of the day, we just need you, and that disappointment and that feeling of just like shaking our head, it comes from like we can’t do this without you. We love you and we need you so badly and these young guys need you too."

Despite his short temper and belligerent nature on the court, Green has been integral to Golden State's success throughout the duration of their dynastic run. All one would have to do is look at the Warriors' performances without their voice and leader on the court.

With Green on the court, the Warriors have a winning record of 32-21. Moreover, they seem to perform better with him across the board. Not only do they have a 60.4 win percentage, but they also see a slight increase in points per game, rebounds per game, and assists per game, as well as an improved field goal and three-point percentage when he is playing.

Golden State Warriors Stats With & Without Draymond Green Categories With Green Without Green Win-Loss Record 32-21 11-14 PPG 118.0 117.5 RPG 47.8 44.4 APG 29.7 28.1 FG% 47.8 46.9 3P% 38.0 37.2

It's clear to see the importance Green has to the Warriors on the stats sheet. But, as mentioned earlier, he is also a leader in Golden State's locker room. His presence is an inspiration not just to the youngsters in the locker room, but also to the veterans that he has played with for close to 12 years now.

Thompson put it best on the podcast when he explained just what Green's leadership brings to the team. He admitted, that while both he and Steph Curry are leaders, the way Green talks about the game and the way he inspires the young talent is what makes him essential.

"Steph and I, we're leaders, but we don’t talk the game like you do, we don’t inspire these young guys like you do … there’s going to be a void there always if you’re not out there, and we’re not the Warriors without Money Green, that’s just a fact.”

There can be no denying just how great a player Green is. The glowing acknowledgment from Thompson and the stats aside, he is a player unlike any other. A leader in the locker room and on the court, and assuming the Warriors manage to make it to the Playoffs, he will have to be a leader in the postseason as well.

Draymond Green Has the Second Most Ejections in NBA History

Warriors star is just nine short of beating the current record

The reason why Green's ejections are such a hot topic is not just because of how many he has accumulated this season. The Golden State star has definitely had a problem with ejections this year, but it is nothing new. In fact, taking a look at Green's career, the sheer number of ejections he has stands out.

In his 12-year career, Green has been ejected a whopping 21 times. His most recent ejection came in the first quarter against the Orlando Magic. It was a rather controversial call, as Green found himself leaving the court after just four minutes in what was a pivotal game.

With that ejection, Green got himself that much closer to the record of most ejections in NBA history. He currently sits in second place on that table, just behind legendary forward Rasheed Wallace. To be associated with such an incredible player is impressive, but it isn't exactly a prestigious category to be in.

Players With the Most Ejections in NBA history Player Ejections Rasheed Wallace 29 Draymond Green 21 Dwight Howard 17 Charles Barkley 16 Anthony Mason 16

No matter how you look at it, Green needs to avoid getting any more ejections. He is an integral part of the Warriors and a key cog in their most effective lineups. However, if he is not on the court, his strengths serve no purpose.