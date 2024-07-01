Klay Thompson Took Less Money to Join Mavericks Over Other Potential Suitors

Highlights Klay Thompson joins the Dallas Mavericks after taking a pay cut for a chance at a 5th championship.

Thompson's decision was influenced by better state taxes and a desire to win with the Mavs and Lakers.

Thompson will be a perfect fit in the Mavericks' system, providing a new dynamic alongside Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving.

Off the heels of their first NBA Finals appearance since 2011, the Dallas Mavericks were able to land one of the greatest shooters in NBA history in Klay Thompson. However, they were able to get the deal done by the four-time champion willingly taking less money to join the Mavericks.

One of the greatest dynasties in sports history has officially concluded as Thompson leaves the Golden State Warriors after 13 iconic years. During the process of deciding on his future, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski disclosed that there were a few factors in Thompson's decision to take a pay cut with Dallas.

"Thompson had four-year offers for more money, but taking less was offset by the chance to win a fifth championship with the Mavs and difference in state taxes. Agent Greg Lawrence of Wasserman Basketball led Thompson in serious talks with Mavs and Lakers, among others." - Adrian Wojnarowski

Although Thompson's dispute with the Warriors was due to disagreements based on the financials that took a potential contract, he then willingly took less money to become a member of the Mavericks. It was reported by Tom Tolbert that the Warriors offered him a two-year deal but took the deal off the table following the 2023-24 season. Thompson felt disrespected by this move.

Despite Thompson's feelings towards how the Warriors handled his contract situation, he decided to opt-in for a sign-and-trade, instead of departing and leaving the Warriors with nothing.

Thompson now joins a Mavericks team that is fresh off an NBA Finals appearance and ready to make another deep run and finish the job of winning an NBA championship.

Thompson is a Perfect Fit With the Mavericks

The sniper will be the ideal fit alongside Dallas' dynamic backcourt

The NBA will always be welcoming to shooting. Thompson's well-documented final game with the Golden State Warriors wasn't ideal as he went 0-10 shooting from the field, and he went scoreless against the Sacramento Kings. However, alongside the dynamic Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving, Thompson's role will differ from the past season, which will allow him to thrive.

Klay Thompson 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stats PTS 17.9 REB 3.3 AST 2.3 FG% 43.2 3P% 38.7

Thompson will be relegated to the Mavericks' third option and at times the fourth option, behind PJ Washington. His ability to demand coverage at the perimeter will open the court tremendously for both Dončić and Irving.

As great of a playmaker as Dončić is, Thompson will be on the receiving end of passes he's never received before in his career. He was an ideal fit in the Warriors' pace-and-space system under Steve Kerr, but will thrive in Mavericks head coach, Jason Kidd's offensive philosophy.

Thompson is set to return to a team that isn't just competitive but competing for an NBA championship. Although the Mavericks lost a key piece in Derrick Jones Jr., the acquisition of Thompson makes up for the loss and can be viewed as an upgrade in many different areas.