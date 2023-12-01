Highlights Klay Thompson's declining performance on the court this season is attributed to him "trying too hard" to prove he is healthy and deserving of a contract extension.

Despite his efforts, Thompson's scoring numbers have decreased significantly, and his shooting and defensive ratings have also suffered compared to previous seasons.

It is unclear whether Thompson's struggles are directly related to his contract situation, but his poor performance has negatively impacted the team's ability to win. The Warriors are hoping he can break out of his slump soon.

Klay Thompson has been one of the most dependable scorers alongside Stephen Curry for the Golden State Warriors, which has seen them win four NBA titles in a decade. After sustaining two season-ending injuries in back-to-back seasons two years ago, he has not looked the same, explosive scorer since his return to the court. However, this season in particular has seen the sharpshooter turn into a shadow of himself, and NBA insider Mark Medina attributes his poor scoring form to him ‘trying too hard’ to prove he is healthy again.

Money on the mind?

Coming into this season's campaign, Thompson entered the final year of his five-year, $190 million contract that was signed prior to him sustaining back-to-back season-ending injuries, in which he tore his ACL and sustained an Achilles tendon injury, in 2019 and 2020, respectively. Now, two years removed from those injuries, the 33-year-old is trying to show he is still one of the NBA’s elite three-point scorers, and in turn, be rewarded with a worthy contract extension in both length and dollar figures.

Just this past off-season, his long-time teammate, Draymond Green, was awarded for his outstanding service to the Warriors with a four-year, $100 million contract, tying him to the Bay Area through the 2026-27 season. With the Warriors making no secret of wanting to keep their championship-winning trio of Curry, Green and Thompson together, it felt only a matter of time before an agreement between the two parties over an extension would occur. However, a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski back in mid-October stated that ‘absolutely no progress’ had been made, with there becoming a ‘real possibility’ the five-time All-Star could enter free agency for the first time in his career.

Over a month has passed since Woj’s report, and still Thompson waits for an extension as the Warriors look far-removed from their dynasty days, despite largely maintaining their core. Most of the team’s problems lie offensively in the scoring department, with only Steph Curry averaging more than 16 points a game, and little production coming from Thompson or wing scorer Andrew Wiggins.

Looking a complete shell of the player we have long been accustomed to seeing, something clearly appears to be taking its toll on the sharpshooter. A report from Kendra Andrews of ESPN delves into this, attributing his woes to the lingering uncertainty of not having a contract, reporting that it is indeed ‘weighing on him’. She goes on to report that he can sometimes be seen sitting on the end of the bench by himself and even ‘slaps his head after taking a bad shot’.

Golden State Warriors- 2023-24 NBA Season Statistics Rank Points per game 114.7 12th Opponents points per game 114.6 20th Offensive rating 113.2 15th Defensive rating 113.2 17th

Klay’s contract situation and ‘trying too hard’ to prove his worth is ‘all tied together’

Medina argues that while he actually doesn’t consider Klay’s contract situation to be a variable for his declining performances, there is no doubt that he is trying almost too hard to impress on the floor. However, with that comes the risk of not receiving the contract he is aiming for when trying so hard, as consistently bad performances certainly won’t lead to a better contract offer.

“In fairness to Klay, I know that the contract is the elephant in the room, but just knowing how he is, and from my own observations being around the team, I would be very surprised that the contract is a variable. I think it has more to do with that he's trying too hard, he's pressing, he wants to prove that he can return to that player that he was before his ACL injury in the 2019 Finals. I think it's coming through that lens, but no doubt it's all tied together because the better he plays, the better his contract is going to be. But I think that even if he wasn't on the last year of his deal, these things would have still been a challenge.”

Klay never used to ‘force the issue’; Medina calls for focus elsewhere instead

Medina recalls that in the past when the catch-and-shoot marksman was going through shooting slumps, he would usually focus on other areas of strength in his arsenal, such as his defense, instead of forcing his shots up and hoping he can break out of a slump that way. However, this time around, he has taken the latter approach, which has proven to be of ill effect thus far. The journalist instead calls on Klay to focus on playing hard as a whole, believing that the shot will eventually come to find him itself in time.

“We saw it happening to some degree last season where he went through shooting slumps, and it all boiled down to him trying too hard, and that's not the Klay Thompson we're accustomed to seeing. Not only are we accustomed to seeing him make shots, but what made him such a good shooter was he didn't force the issue. He was a catch and shoot player, he didn't bother trying to play-make because Steph Curry does that, and when his shot wasn't going down, he focused on other things, defense, etc. Now, he doesn't have the same lateral quickness as he's had before, but it still comes down to when his shot’s not falling, he doesn't need to keep forcing the issue. Just keep playing hard and focus on other things, and the shot will eventually find him.”

Missing the target

In the modern NBA, which has seen the rise in popularity of the three-point shot, along with Curry, Damian Lillard, and James Harden to name a few, Klay Thompson will arguably be one of the top names mentioned in the conversation when recalling the best active three-point scorers in the Association. In fact, in his 11 seasons, Thompson has cemented himself as one of the best deep range shooters in league history, where he ranks 10th all-time in three-pointers made, and 17th overall in three-point shooting percentage.

Klay Thompson - Season Split NBA Statistics 2022-23 season 2023-24 season Minutes Played 33.0 29.4 Points 21.9 15.3 Rebounds 4.1 3.6 Assists 2.4 2.3 Field goal % 43.6 40.4 3-point field goal % 41.2 36.4

However, this season, the California native looks a completely different version of himself, having so far failed to find his stroke, averaging only 15.3 points per game, his lowest since his rookie season (12.5). Despite this, he is the second-leading scorer on the team, which says a lot more about the Warriors’ ability on offense than anything.

Delving into his shooting splits, though, and the numbers are remarkable and not in a good way. A career 45 percent shooter from the field, Thompson is converting a career-low 40.5 percent through the first 17 games this season, but his disappointing trend continues from outside the perimeter, where he is connecting on only 36.4 percent of his 7.6 attempts per game, the second-lowest mark of his career. His true shooting percentage of 52.8 percent this season ranks 10th among his teammates.

Thompson's struggles don’t just come on offense, though. Known for his elite perimeter defending, this season has seen a significant drop-off on that front as well. His defensive rating of 121.2 ranks dead last among his teammates, and subsequently, his net rating of minus-5.2 is fifth worst on the team. Unfortunately for the Warriors, though, it appears that the majority of their starting five find themselves below Klay, with Draymond Green (minus-6.0), Kevon Looney (minus-6.2), and Andrew Wiggins (minus-8.4) making up the bottom three.

Clearly, something is not right with Klay Thompson. Whether that be because the contract extension, or lack thereof, is weighing on his mind, or whether he has lost that shooting spark as he has got older remains to be seen, but if he wants to earn a contract that he believes he is worthy of, then he needs to start scoring more, and with greater efficiency. The Warriors will be hoping he can get himself out of this slump sooner rather than later, as his poor performances have had severe ramifications on the team’s ability to win.

