Life for Klay Thompson with the Golden State Warriors has been difficult as of late, struggling to connect on more of his shots than ever before and ultimately being an unreliable scoring option for Stephen Curry and the rest of his teammates. The reasoning for this is unknown, but NBA insider Mark Medina attributes this dip in form to the 33-year-old ‘trying too hard’ to show he is healthy by ‘forcing up shots’, and not playing to his strengths as a ‘really good two-way player’.

Warriors’ early season struggles

It isn’t just Klay Thompson who has struggled to get going for the Warriors in the early part of the 2023-24 campaign. Aside from superstar, Steph Curry, not many others on the roster have really made a huge impact on the team scoring-wise, especially in the starting line-up. Curry is currently the leading scorer of the team, putting up MVP-like numbers of 30.4 points per game, which is currently fourth-best in the NBA, but the second-leading scorer on the team is only averaging 14.4 points. That player is the other half of the Splash Brothers duo, Thompson.

Furthermore, another usually reliable scorer, Andrew Wiggins, has also suffered a severe drop-off, currently averaging a career-low 12.0 points per game, but he has also begun to find his stride as he put up a season-high 31 points in the Warriors’ match-up against Oklahoma City Thunder, albeit in a 130-123 loss. While new-acquisition Chris Paul has been a seamless fit, with the 38-year-old leading the team in assists and steals with 7.7 and 1.7, respectively, the wins just haven’t been falling, and up until last night, the Warriors were on a six-game losing streak. As a result of this, Curry admitted to the media that there is currently a ‘stink’ in the locker-room that they need to address with 'urgency', and the only way they can do so is to put more wins on the board.

Medina – Thompson not ‘hunting up shots to try to secure his next contract’

Thompson is currently playing under the final year of his lucrative, five-year, $190 million contract, with reports coming from The Athletic that extension negotiations with the team have stalled. So, when posed the question of whether Thompson was perhaps trying to force his shots in order to prove he is worthy of a large, long-term contract extension, Medina doesn’t think that is in Thompson’s nature, noting that the Warriors already know his value to them. However, the journalist does argue that the six-foot-six guard has not focused on the parts of his game that are key areas of strength, such as his defense and ability to get open and make the right play.

“Without being a mind reader, which we'd never know, but just seeing how Klay operates and knowing people around him, you never diminish contract stuff. But I don't think that's the main driving force that is really influencing it. I think it's more about, and we saw this during the playoffs last season and stretches since his return, I think that he's pressing a lot where he's wanting to show he can be the player that he was prior to his ACL injury that he injured in the 2019 NBA Finals. So I think that's the bigger thing, I don't think that he's hunting up shots to try to secure his next contract, because the reality is, I don't think Klay is like that. He's tried to be a winning player throughout his career, and also the Warriors know that as they have been with him the whole time. They know what his value is, they know if you were to be doing that, that's not a good look for him. I think that he's, for the most part, more just trying too hard to get those Klay moments to show that he's back. He should be the first to know because he's made himself a really good two-way player, when your shots aren't growing, focus on other things. Focus on defense, focus on making the right play and getting open, and a lot of time, he hasn't done that, and he's been forcing up shots or trying to create on his own when that's just not his game.”

Subpar performances this season

Thompson is now two seasons removed from his back-to-back ACL and Achilles tendon injuries which kept him off an NBA court for two years, and while it can never be expected that he will return to his pre-injury form, especially as he is now older, he did perform much better last season than the early atrocity of this year’s campaign.

Klay Thompson - NBA Career Statistics Minutes Played 32.9 Points 19.8 Assists 2.3 Rebounds 3.5 Steals 0.9 Blocks 0.5 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

The 33-year-old's 14.4 points per game mark his fewest since his rookie season back in 2011-12, where he scored only 12.5 points a game, the key difference being that he played fewer minutes during his rookie year. He is also averaging only 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists, as well as shooting the ball at only 40.3 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from the outside. His true shooting percentage of 52 percent is by far the worst of his career, while he is also suffering a career-low turnover rate of 12.9 percent, the first season in his 11-year career on-court that he has hit the double-digit mark.

Should Klay continue to be in this slump, gambling on himself in order to get a larger contract with the Warriors may not pay off, which potentially leaves his future in more doubt than anyone could ever have predicted prior to the start of this season. If he is to return to form and help the Warriors get back to their usual winning ways, the sharpshooter needs to go back to basics and really hone in on his key strengths and build up from there. Otherwise, there could be trouble brewing on the horizon for Steve Kerr's group.