Golden State Warriors’ Klay Thompson has recently found himself in the top three of a list curated by Hoops Hype that labels his as one of the most overpaid NBA players in history. NBA journalist Mark Medina, though, argues against this and suggests that the four-time champion has been largely underpaid throughout his career in the league.

The Golden State Warriors have arguably been the most successful team in the NBA over the last decade, making trips to the Finals in five consecutive seasons from 2015-2019, winning three titles in that span, as well as another in 2022, marking six NBA Finals appearances overall in an eight-season span, per Champs or Chumps.

A large part of their success has been attributed to the Bay Area’s core trio of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson who have all played integral roles in each of the Warriors’ last four championship runs. Led by their long-standing head coach, Steve Kerr, who himself is not inexperienced of success having won five NBA titles during his playing career, the Dubs have entered the conversation for being up there as one of the greatest dynasties the NBA has ever seen among the likes of both the 1950s-60s and 1980s Celtics, as well as the early-2000s Lakers, according to Sporting News.

While their greatness as a team cannot be doubted, a recent ranking of the most overpaid players of all-time released by Hoops Hype has sent a shockwave around the NBA. This is mostly in part due to Klay Thompson’s name being placed as third in the list, behind only John Wall at No. 1 and Gordon Hayward at No. 2, respectively. The report deems that the five-time All-Star has been overpaid in seven of his 12 career seasons, suggesting that he has been overpaid by just shy of $100 million dollars despite also admitting that he is a lock for becoming a future first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Instead, the report written by Frank Urbina argues that Thompson’s inclusion in the top is not due to his recent injury history, but simply because of his unfavorable analytics. He has never been ranked as a Top-50 player, even when he picked up All-NBA Third Team honors in a season where his Warriors team went an NBA record of 73-9, of which he was an integral part of, back in 2015-16.

Klay Thompson is set to enter the final year of his five-year, $189.9 million contract, earning $43.2 million next season, according to Spotrac. He will become an unrestricted free-agent in the summer of 2024.

Klay Thompson – the third-most overpaid NBA player of all time?

Medina refutes Hoops Hype’s list, noting that the top three players listed as being the most overpaid all suffered a similar fate in that they all dealt with serious injuries. What he believes sets Thompson apart from the other two names, though, is the winning organization that he has played for. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said...

“I think that with Gordon Hayward and John Wall, there are a lot of apples and oranges. The common denominator with all three of those players is that they all suffered significant injuries. But with Klay, you have to keep in mind with a few things here. He was part of a winning organization, and so before he signed that huge contract that he had, incidentally after injuring his ACL, from a market value standpoint and from what his value was to the Warriors, he earlier in his career was underpaid.” “So I think that from the Warriors' end, no doubt his production hasn't been the same post-injury, but they wanted to compensate for the fact that he had team-friendly contracts earlier in his career. And they also want to give a vote of confidence that he can take his time with his rehab and not rush into things to prove things. I think that, even though, Klay would evaluate himself with a sharp, critical eye, and fully knows that he's not the same player as he was pre-injury, they're looking at it through the lens of what he's meant to the organization earlier on in his career."

How might Klay Thompson’s next NBA contract look?

Klay Thompson is only two years removed from two serious injuries which kept him out of back-to-back seasons from 2019-2021. However, since his return to the league he has showed that he can still mix with the very best talent in the NBA, and should he continue to play at the same level, if not better, than last season, then he is very much in contention to become an All-Star for the sixth time next season.

Klay Thompson - NBA Career Statistics (Pre-injury vs Post-injury) Pre-Injury - 2011-2019 Post-Injury - 2021-Present Minutes Played 32.9 31.2 Points 19.4 21.2 Assists 2.3 2.6 Rebounds 3.5 4.0 Blocks 0.5 0.5 Steals 0.9 0.6 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Per Statmuse, in his first full season back since his ACL and torn Achilles tendon injuries, the sharpshooter averaged 21.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists, shooting 43.6% from the field and 41.2% from the three-point line. The 33-year-old now ranks as sixth overall in Warriors’ history on the points scored leader-board.

With one year left remaining on his current contract, Thompson will surely be hoping to play his way into earning one last big NBA contract. Medina previously reported to GIVEMESPORT that he believed the San Francisco team would handle talks with Thompson much like they did with his teammate, Draymond Green, who agreed to a four-year, $100 million deal during this off-season’s free-agency.

Thompson will be hoping that the Golden State Warriors are able to offer him a deal that at least somewhat aligns with that of Green’s, but the organization will take their time working out the final numbers of their expected proposal as they face some financial restrictions after being projected to be the first NBA team with a payroll that surpasses $400 million, per Bleacher Report.

There is no doubt that the Warriors want to keep Thompson with the team for the remainder of his playing career, but the final number that will be presented to the 33-year-old remains to be seen. Should the two parties be far apart in their valuations, though, then Klay Thompson could even consider leaving the Warriors and looking elsewhere, which seems utterly incomprehensible, albeit not impossible.