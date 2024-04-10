Highlights The Warriors believe they can make a playoff run through the Play-In, similar to the Miami Heat from last season.

The nature of the Play-In Tournament has given new teams life that would not have ordinarily had it in previous seasons. The postseason picture expands from 16 to 20 teams with it, breathing new life into teams which would have missed the playoffs in previous years.

The Golden State Warriors are not usually ones to be viewed as the underdog, but the case can be made that this year, that is where they stand. With a huge 134-120 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night, the Warriors find themselves just a half game behind the Lakers for the ninth seed in the West.

The final seeding of the Play-In has yet to be determined, as the final week of the season will determine that. However, what is already confirmed is that the Warriors, for the first time in their history, will be a Play-In team. Klay Thompson echoed the idea that the team will take inspiration from another team across the country, who has plenty of Play-In experience, and success.

"We take a lot of motivation from the Heat last year who had to play two play-in games and made it all the way to the Finals. I think we're capable of a run like that. We obviously can't look ahead, but whatever happens, we will be ready. We know that it can be done. There is no task too tall for us.”

Thompson and the Warriors are taking inspiration from the Miami Heat, who were a Play-In team last season, and ended up making their way all the way to the NBA Finals.

Granted, they did lose that series to the Denver Nuggets, but the ability for the Heat to make it through the playoffs as the underdog, facing adversity along the way, shows the testament of the Play-In: if you’re in, you’re in.

Big Difference in Seeding

Finishing 8th or 9th will make a big difference for the Warriors

However, the Warriors would still like to grab a higher seed in the Play-In, which would make their journey a bit easier. If they clinch the 8th seed, they would only have to play one Play-In game if they win. But the ninth or 10th seeds mean they would have to get two wins in the tournament to reach the actual playoffs, which are extra steps.

"The biggest difference [between the 8- and 9-seed] is you get an extra game to win two, which is a big deal. If we can get the 8, that's incredible. You would love two swings, two bites of the apple.” — Draymond Green on Play-In seeding

The Warriors acknowledged after the game that they are not the team of old, despite featuring the same roster and core of players, which have gotten older (and some have had down years).

However, since they feature the same core and top talent that carried them through the dynasty, they can act as the Heat of last year, and make a run at any team that stands in their way.

"We are not the team of old. No matter how next week plays out, it's tough to compare it to years of past when we're getting announcements, 'Oh we clinched a top spot,' but at least you have something to play for.” — Stephen Curry on the current Warriors

Three-Pointers Galore

Warriors tied a franchise record for threes in a game

Anthony Davis was absent from the Lakers-Warriors game on Tuesday night, due to headaches. The Warriors, as usual, scored the majority of their points via the three-point shot: 26 of them, accounting for 78 out of their 134 points, which ties the franchise record.

It was also only the second time ever that Curry, Green, and Thompson hit five or more threes in the same game.

Three games remain for the Warriors in the regular season, while the Lakers only have two left. A lot will be determined in the final days of the season as the basketball world transitions into the playoffs.