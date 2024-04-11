Highlights Warriors face challenges making playoffs via play-in tournament, but there's plenty of reason for optimism currently surrounding the team.

Klay Thompson believes the Warriors can replicate the Heat's 2023 NBA Finals run.

Outcome of the play-in tournament will determine Warriors' path to the true playoff field.

The Golden State Warriors are in somewhat unfamiliar territory.

After spending roughly a decade as the undisputed top team in the Western Conference, the Warriors currently find themselves in tenth place in the standings, and will need to battle their way through the play-in tournament just to make the true playoff field of 16 teams.

While the situation looks tough, Klay Thompson believes that he and the team he's already won four titles with are built to make a run akin to that of the Miami Heat in 2023.

“We take a lot of motivation from the Heat last year who had to play two play-in games and made it all the way to the Finals,” Thompson said after the Warriors' 134–120 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. “I think we’re capable of a run like that. We obviously can’t look ahead, but whatever happens, we will be ready. We know that it can be done. There is no task too tall for us.”

Last year, the Heat made an unlikely run all the way from the play-in tournament to the NBA Finals. After finishing the regular season with a record of 44–38, good for seventh place in the East, Miami lost in the first round of the play-in tournament to the Atlanta Hawks, but won the final game of the tournament against the Chicago Bulls to secure the final spot in the playoff bracket.

From there, the Heat were able to upset the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the playoffs after Giannis Antetokounmpo went down with an injury in the first game of the series, and made a run all the way to the NBA Finals. It was just the second time in NBA history that the eighth seed made the Finals, with Miami matching the feat accomplished by the New York Knicks in 1999 after the lockout-shortened season.

Klay Thompson Isn't the Only Warriors Player Thinking About the Play-In Tournament

Golden State will have to be ready for anything.

With just three games left to play in the regular season, the Warriors are already certain that they will have to fight their way out of the play-in tournament to reach the true playoff field. What has not yet been decided is just how difficult that fight will be.

If the Warriors remain where they are as the tenth team in the West, they'll have to win two games, both on the road, in order to secure the No. 8 seed in the postseason. But if Golden State can leap-frog the Lakers, who sit in ninth, that first game they play will be at home. If they can find a way to jump the Sacramento Kings as well and nab the eighth spot before the end of the regular season, they'll have two chances to win one game and reach the postseason.

"The biggest difference [between the 8- and 9-seed] is you get an extra game to win two, which is a big deal," Draymond Green said after their win over the Lakers. "If we can get the 8, that's incredible. You would love two swings, two bites of the apple."'