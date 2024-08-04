Highlights Klay Thompson's championship pedigree will boost the Dallas Mavericks' leadership.

One of the big things to watch going into the offseason was whether Klay Thompson would be back with the Golden State Warriors , or sign elsewhere. Thompson was set to hit unrestricted free agency, and even with his tenure with Golden State in mind, it appeared he could be in a new destination.

Ultimately, Thompson would depart from Golden State, landing with the Dallas Mavericks , formally by way of sign-and-trade. Thompson’s deal was for three years and $50 million.

Thompson in a new uniform is going to take some time to get used to, and he’ll have to get acclimated to a new situation, but he should prove to be a difference-maker soon enough this coming season for Dallas.

Along those lines, here are three key ways Thompson should be impactful for Dallas in the 2024-25 campaign.

1 Thompson Has a Championship Pedigree

Thompson is a four-time NBA champ

Thompson has a fair share of playoff experience, which can’t be taken lightly. Over the years with Golden State, he’s been in 158 playoff games.

In his extensive tenure with the Warriors, he won four NBA titles, with the most recent being in 2022. He was a part of five straight runs to the NBA Finals from 2015-2019, too.

In his playoff career, Thompson has posted 19.2 points per contest, and he’s hit 501 three-point shots. He’s had his share of big moments alongside Stephen Curry , Draymond Green , and company along the way.

Thompson's Playoff Career Offensive Averages Category Stats PTS 19.2 3PT% 40.5% 3PM/3PA 3.2/7.8 FTM/FTA 1.8/2.1

With his pedigree, he can help Luka Dončić and the Mavericks in years ahead as an added leadership presence, given how Thompson has been a crucial member of a dynastic group. And with that being the case, what he can do behind the scenes and in-game should only aid in Dallas’ quest to get back to the NBA Finals and, next time, get the job done.

One can’t overstate how much having champions on one’s roster matters, and Kyrie Irving would echo that sentiment himself.

2 Thompson's Presence Will Help Spacing/Off-Ball Movement

Thompson will boost spacing/off-ball movement

He's probably not going to have quite the raw numbers he once had earlier on, but Thompson is still a deadly off-ball shooter. One can foresee that making life easier for the Mavericks.

Thompson's range, historically smooth stroke, and catch-and-shoot reputation will surely bend defenses.

In addition to the pure shooting/catch-and-shoot marksmanship, though, Thompson is still a complete grinder as an off-ball threat.

His efforts there continuously firing off screens should give Dallas more layers when he's out there, and give the Mavericks another gear offensively. In turn, that should put less pressure on Dallas' creators in Thompson's minutes, and his off-ball skill set should help others get better driving angles and/or rolling lanes to the rim.

Provided Thompson is mostly healthy, he could definitely have a stark impact on the Mavericks' off-ball movement.

3 Thompson Will Light It Up From Downtown Yet Again

Thompson will still provide his share of flamethrowing

Thompson is going to do what he does best, shooting the ball at a still-elite level.

Last year, he hit 38.7 percent of his three-point attempts with Golden State and made 268 total three-pointers.

Even with him not being quite what he once was at this stage, he’s still one of the game’s most dangerous shooters. And that could constantly put opposing defenses in conflict.

Thompson's 2023-24 Offensive Averages Category Stats PTS 17.9 3PT% 38.7% 3PM/3PA 3.5/9.0 TS% 57.6%

Playing off of Dallas' key creators, Thompson will still provide lights-out catch-and-shoot play for Dallas. He’s sixth all-time in three-pointers made, and his presence on the perimeter will be a boost for Dallas’ offensive movement, give the team's offense more versatility, and create more angles for creators.

He’s not in his prime anymore, given his age at 34 and the injuries he endured some years back, but Thompson is one of the most prolific shooters ever, and he will still fill it up from beyond the arc in his opportunities, especially playing with such a tremendous passer in Dončić.

It'll again likely take some time for Thompson to find his rhythm and his spots with the Mavericks. However, with his off-ball and shooting abilities, he could still have a profound impact at this stage, and could help Dallas finish off this season with a potential title after being the NBA's runner-up in 2023-24.