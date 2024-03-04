Highlights The Warriors have transformed their season since the All-Star break.

Klay Thompson is a free-agent this summer, but is open to returning to the Warriors on a discounted deal.

Thompson has recently moved to a bench role, which has led to improved performances and overall team impact.

The Golden State Warriors may have just been dealt a hammer blow by the NBA’s leading team, the Boston Celtics, after suffering a 50-plus point defeat last night at the TD Garden, but that is just one small dent in a largely successful run since the turn of the All-Star break.

Still very much in the race to reach the post-season, with an automatic qualification spot not entirely ruled out either, there has still been a large amount of attention centered around five-time All-Star Klay Thompson, who is set to hit free-agency this upcoming off-season, though, league insider Mark Medina still thinks the guard will remain with the Warriors, even if he has to accept a discounted contract proposal after a dire season by his own high standards.

Warriors rising to the challenges

5-2 since All-Star break despite missing personnel

Barring the anomaly last night in which the Celtics dropped a devastating performance on the Warriors that left head coach Steve Kerr scrambling right from the start, and led to him benching his starters at half-time, Golden State have looked very much reinvigorated since the All-Star break.

Having gone 5-2 in their last seven outings since the All-Star break, and 11-4 overall in their last 15 games, the Warriors have completely transformed their season, having gone from heading towards the lottery to finding themselves only two-and-a-half games away from landing an automatic qualification for the post-season, currently ninth in the West with a 32-28, above .500, record.

This turn in form has come despite key pieces of the roster having missed time with Chris Paul, who marked his return to action last week after missing 21 games with a fractured hand, while wing Andrew Wiggins is set to be out indefinitely due to undisclosed personal issues.

Golden State Warriors - 2023-24 Season Splits Category Pre All-Star Post All-Star W-L 27-26 5-2 PPG 119.7 109.9 FG% 47.4 44.6 3P% 38.1 34.2 AST% 66.5 68.7 REB% 52.0 52.4 +/- 1.5 0.0

Additional attention to Golden State’s surging form has been somewhat overshadowed by the uncertain future surrounding Klay Thompson.

The 34-year-old guard who has spent his entire career with the Bay Area team is due to hit free-agency this summer, but having struggled for large parts of this season which saw Kerr eventually demote him to a bench role, it is still uncertain whether he will remain with the team or seek a larger contract elsewhere.

However, while he is technically eligible to sign a four-year, $223 million max extension, due to his significant drop-off in production, the most recent reports suggest that he is open to signing a shorter-term deal, likely to be heavily discounted, in order to stay with the organization with whom he has played an instrumental role in helping them to win four NBA titles.

Whether the Warriors’ priority this summer is to re-sign the three-point sharpshooter, though, still remains unclear.

Mutual feelings between Thompson and Warriors

As long as the Warriors don’t present a low-ball offer to Thompson during next summer’s free agency, Medina suspects that the guard will accept a discounted contract in order to remain with the franchise, further arguing that player and ball club share mutual feelings in remaining together.

“When it comes to this upcoming free agency, I would guess that Klay would accept a relative discount. As long as the Warriors aren't playing, quote-unquote, ‘cheap’ with him. But, I think that he very well knows the value of being with the Warriors, and he's much more comfortable in that environment than just trying to join a new team and find his way. He would provide an instant impact on any team he has, but just being able to have that familiarity with playing with Steph, Draymond, and being part of that culture there, that's partly what makes Klay Thompson really great.” “I think the Warriors feel the same way, that they don't want to part ways with a player that they want to retire their jersey four years down the line.”

Impact off the bench

Season high 19.2 PPG in last six outings off the bench

Once part of the formidable duo known as the ‘Splash Brothers’ with Steph Curry, since sustaining back-to-back season-ending injuries between 2019-21, Thompson just has not looked the same explosive player that he once was on either side of the ball.

Nonetheless, since his return to NBA action, he has still been impactful, particularly with his scoring prowess, having been an integral part of the Warriors’ 2022 championship-winning campaign.

Klay Thompson - 2023-24 Season Advanced Splits Category Starter Bench ORTG 115.4 112.9 DRTG 117.9 113.7 NRTG -2.5 -0.8 TS% 56.2 62.4 PIE 8.3 11.7

However, this season has told a different story, and the 34-year-old looks a complete shell of his former self, having suffered a shooting slump almost immediately from the jump, which led to him averaging only 16.7 points at a 41.5 percent shooting clip, and a career-low 36.9 percent from downtown, that was until he was benched just before the All-Star break.

After, albeit reluctantly, accepting that his role was now in the second-unit for the first time in his 12-season career, Thompson used his feelings about the decision to fuel his on-court performance, in which he tallied a season-high 35 points, including draining seven three-pointers off of 13 attempts in the Warriors’ win over the Utah Jazz.

Thompson has since gone on to average 19.2 points, shooting an improved 46.1 percent from the field and 44.1 percent from distance, while also becoming the second-leading scorer off the bench in the NBA, with former teammate Jordan Poole, who, with the Washington Wizards, has also suffered a similar fate and been demoted to a second-unit role, the only other player in the league to be scoring more points per outing with 22.0 per contest.

The move to the bench appears to have signaled a stroke of genius, with the Warriors going 5-1 since the move, and Thompson finding his shooting stroke once again that he had missed for so much of the season.

Albeit a small sample size, these coaching adjustments have no-doubt positively impacted both the player and the team, and should Thompson continue to perform at this improved level, then he could make himself a case for perhaps being awarded a larger contract than the one teams may have been willing to put on the table only mere months ago.

For Thompson, hopefully Golden State present the contract so that he can fulfil his dream of being a 'Warrior for life'.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.