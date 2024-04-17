Highlights Klay Thompson's poor shooting played a big part in the Warriors' Play-In loss to the Kings

His 0-10 performance was historically bad in the playoffs, putting him in forgettable company.

Thompson's scoring average noticeably dropped this season as he enters free agency.

The Golden State Warriors saw their season come to an abrupt end on Tuesday night after losing to the Sacramento Kings 118-94. Sacramento slowed down Golden State's high-powered three-point offense, holding it to 10-32 (31.3 percent) from beyond the arc. Klay Thompson had a particularly poor shooting performance.

He went scoreless in the contest and shot 0-10 from the field across 32 minutes. The shooting inconsistencies plagued the five-time All-Star throughout the 2023-2024 campaign, but they reared their head at the worst time for the Warriors in a win-or-go-home scenario.

Thompson made history no one wants to be a part of. Only four players in the last 10 years shot 0-10, or worse, from the field in a postseason game.

Players to Shoot 0-10 in the Postseason (last 10 years) Player FG Series Max Strus 0-10 2023 NBA Finals Reggie Bullock 0-10 2022 Western Conference Finals Trevor Ariza 0-12 2018 Western Conference Finals Marvin Williams 0-10 Eastern Conference First Round

In the post-game press conference, Warriors head coach, Steve Kerr, spoke about Thompson's performance last night.

"I thought they [Kings] were really physical early in the game, so his first few shots weren't great looks... As a shooter, you miss your first few and the game isn't coming as easily, and I give them credit."

Thompson was not the only Golden State player bothered by Sacramento's ball pressure and physicality. The Warriors turned the ball over 16 times compared to just 19 assists as a team. Stephen Curry, who scored 50 points in game seven against the Kings in last year's playoffs, had six turnovers and only two dimes.

The trio of Curry, Thompson, and Draymond Green have meant so much to the Warriors organization, winning four NBA championships together. After the game, Curry picked up his fellow "Splash Brother."

"I know he wanted to play better, but we go through so much over 82 games... I know he's a true champion, and we all prepare ourselves to play our best when the lights are bright, and when it doesn't happen, nobody needs to tell you anything because all we want to do is when."

Inconsistent Numbers for Thompson This Season

Warriors' guard struggled compared to prior years

Thompson's scoring average noticeably dipped from years past. He averaged 17.9 points per game for the campaign, which is the lowest mark since his sophomore season (16.6 points per game) in 2012-2013. Thompson is widely considered one of the best shooters in NBA history, shooting at least 40 percent from deep in all but two seasons.

Klay Thompson - Scoring Comparison Season PPG FG% 3PT% 2021-22 20.4 42.9 38.5 2022-23 21.9 43.6 41.2 2023-24 17.9 43.2 38.7

This year, he finished at 38.7 percent from deep. The only other season below 40% came two seasons ago when he played just 22 games coming off an Achilles tear. At 34 years old, Thompson's offensive production dipped.

Thompson enters the 2024 offseason as an unrestricted free agent. Whether he played his last game in Golden State remains to be seen. However, the impact he had on this historic franchise should not be forgotten, despite his bad performance in the 2024 postseason.