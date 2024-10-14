Throughout his near-nine-year reign as Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp conducted some impressive business in the transfer market and signed some top talent for the Reds. He was responsible for bringing the likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker to Anfield. It's safe to say he had more hits than misses when it came to recruiting players.

The German manager had the power to overrule others at Liverpool when it came to signing the players he wanted, as he did with Darwin Nunez. He didn't manage to land every individual that he wanted to lure to Merseyside, though. There were several instances when, for one reason or another, he missed out on his targets. Moises Caicedo is a prime example. Klopp was impressed with the midfielder's form at Brighton & Hove Albion, but was thwarted by Chelsea in his attempts to sign him.

Another example of Liverpool missing out on someone Klopp wanted was Inter Milan's Piotr Zielinski. That's according to the Polish midfielder himself who revealed as much in an interview with FootTruck, via FCinternews.

Klopp Spotted Zielinski's Talent Early

He wanted the midfielder when he was still at Udinese

In hindsight, it's easy to say that Klopp was on the money with his interest in Zielinski. The midfielder has had a fine career representing Napoli in Serie A and the Champions League. This past summer, he joined Inter Milan too. His ability is apparent to anyone paying attention now, but Klopp spotted it very early on in his career.

According to the 30-year-old, the former Liverpool boss was interested in him back during his days as a Udinese player. Zielinski had spent some time in the Italian side's youth academy, but got his first shot in the first-team in 2012 when he was just 18 years old. He spent four years as a Udinese player, with two seasons out on loan at Empoli, before he signed with Napoli in 2016. Before he moved to Naples, Liverpool made a play for Zielinski and according to the midfielder himself, Klopp saw him as a mix between two Premier League icons.

"Jurgen Klopp invited me to his house. Liverpool sent a private jet to pick me up. I was shocked because it was the first time I travelled on that means of transport. When we landed, we took the bus to go to Klopp’s. It was a building, he had everything there. "The conversation was great. Klopp told me that I am a mix between Fabregas and Gundogan in his opinion. I didn’t understand anything, but my agent spoke German and told me everything. When we were leaving, I managed to take a picture with Klopp."

It looked like the Polish star would inevitably become a Liverpool player in the future and he was even snapped wearing one of the Reds' shirts. Unfortunately, it didn't work out that way and he's now revealed why.

Liverpool Couldn't Meet Udinese's Demands

They weren't prepared to pay the asking price

While Klopp was clearly a big fan of Zielinski, his interest had its limits and according to the star, the move eventually broke down as Liverpool weren't prepared to meet Udinese's asking price. He also played down rumours that the image of him wearing the Premier League side's shirt had anything to do with the collapse.

"They offered €18.5m, but Udinese wanted something more. Nevertheless, Liverpool couldn’t exceed a certain limit for me, as I wasn’t a top player yet. The other side of the coin is that I also didn’t feel like that. "I don’t think [the picture in Liverpool’s shirt] had any effect. It wasn’t a big scandal, but [journalist] Bartosz Ignacik could’ve avoided all that. I was young, stupid and unaware and that’s the way it ended up. But it hadn’t any effect."

The incident will have been disappointing for both parties at the time. It's safe to say that everything worked out just fine for all involved though.

Zielinski Moved to Napoli Instead

Klopp's Liverpool Were Still Very Impressive

After the move to Liverpool fell through, Zielinski eventually joined Napoli instead. Gli Azzurri were willing to pay what Udinese were asking for and did wonders for the star's career. He became a key figure in Naples and only played less than 40 games in just one of his eight seasons at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. He won both a Serie A title and the Coppa Italia during his spell with Napoli and played a total of 364 games for them.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Piotr Zielinski has represented Poland 96 times throughout his career

Earlier this year, he joined Inter Milan. He's made just four appearances off the bench so far for Simone Inzaghi's side, but will almost certainly play a more prominent role as the campaign continues. Despite missing out on Zielinski, Klopp still transformed Liverpool into one of the best sides in the world.

Under his guidance, the Reds won their first ever Premier League title and even got their hands back on the Champions League trophy for the first time since 2005. He became one of the best managers in Premier League history before his departure this year. Everything worked out just fine for all parties in the end.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 14/10/2024