Highlights Trade: Knicks acquire Anunoby, Achiuwa, and Flynn from Raptors for Barrett, Quickley, and a 2024 pick.

Anunoby may not be a superstar, but his shooting and defense will boost the Knicks' squad.

Raptors get hometown player Barrett and add depth to their guard situation with Quickley.

The New York Knicks are acquiring OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa, and Malachi Flynn from the Toronto Raptors in exchange for RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and a 2024 second-round pick, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Knicks have long been seeking an upgrade on the wing, and while Anunoby isn't quite the superstar they'd been coveting, he provides the three-point shooting and defense that can help elevate the squad.

Knicks get their sharpshooter

Anunoby 2023-24 shooting stats: 48.9 FG%, 37.4 3PT%

This season, the 26-year-old is averaging 15.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game. On the Knicks, he'd likely hold a larger role in the team's offense, something he'd reportedly wanted during his time with the Raptors.

Precious Achiuwa, who the Raptors initially acquired from the Miami Heat in the Kyle Lowry signing, hadn't quite lived up to what the Raptors expected of him. He's averaging 7.7 points on 45.9 percent shooting, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.

Given the season-ending injury to Mitchell Robinson, along with Jericho Sims being sidelined for the foreseeable future, Achiuwa can help bolster a frontcourt that's been ravaged this season. He'll provide some capable scoring, rebounding, and energy off the bench behind Isaiah Hartenstein.

Flynn is the final piece the Raptors sent to the Knicks, and he'll serve as guard depth in New York. The former first-round pick has put up 5.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game across 31 games thus far.

Raptors bring Barrett back home

Born and raised in Toronto

In return, the Raptors get to bring the Toronto-born Barrett back home, where they hope he can provide steady offense to a team that's desperately needed it.

This season, the 23-year-old is averaging 18.2 points on 42.3 percent shooting, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists. He's a significant downgrade when it comes to shooting from deep, given his 33.1 percent three-point percentage, however.

The Raptors are also netting Quickley, who has the potential to become the Raptors' long-term point guard. He's averaging 15.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in 24 minutes per game. He'll likely see a much larger role in Toronto.