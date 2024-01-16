Highlights The New York Knicks are open to trading Quentin Grimes for the right price.

Grimes has fallen out of favor with head coach Tom Thibodeau and his spot in the rotation is uncertain.

The Knicks are looking to add another ballhandler and could package Grimes and Evan Fournier to acquire a bigger contributor.

It seems Immanuel Quickley might not be the only promising guard the New York Knicks move on from this season.

The Athletic's Fred Katz reported on Tuesday that the Knicks are open to moving third-year guard Quentin Grimes for the right price.

"The Knicks are actively fielding offers for the former first-round pick, according to rival executives who have been in contact with New York’s front office."

Grimes has reportedly fallen out of favor with head coach Tom Thibodeau of late, and could be included in a deal for a bigger star, either prior to the Feb. 8 trade deadline or in the coming offseason.

“The Knicks are coming to a crossroads with Grimes, who is eligible after the season for an extension off his rookie-scale contract, the same type of deal that Quickley could have received but did not in 2023. Of course, New York flipped Quickley to Toronto.”

The 23-year-old is averaging 6.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game this season, while shooting 40.5 percent from the field and 39.2 percent from beyond the arc.

Grimes' spot in Knicks rotation at risk

Played a total of 29 minutes over last 2 games

Despite starting 18 out of his 37 games in the 2023-24 season, Grimes' spot in the Knicks' lineup is now uncertain, especially since the OG Anunoby trade shook up New York's guard rotation with Quickley moving on.

Thibodeau dropped Grimes from the starting lineup in early December, in favor of Donte DiVincenzo, whom the Knicks signed to a four-year deal in free agency last offseason. Since the demotion, Grimes has fallen further down the depth chart. Yet, Grimes has been scoring better since the new year, despite the more limited role.

Quentin Grimes - 2023-24 Month-by-Month Comparison Category October November December January Minutes 24.2 23.0 17.1 17.5 Points 6.8 6.2 5.8 10.0 Rebounds 1.3 1.3 1.5 2.6 Assists 0.8 1.3 0.9 1.3 Field goal % 38.5 35.6 42.4 45.6 3-point field goal % 35.0 36.1 39.1 45.5

With Quickley being sent to Toronto, it was expected that Grimes would be given a greater opportunity in the rotation, but it's fellow third-year guard Miles McBride who has instead made the most of the situation.

With Jalen Brunson having missed the last two games through injury, McBride has been handed the starting role and run away with it, notably scoring a career-high (and team-high) 20 points in a loss to the Orlando Magic on Monday.

Knicks targetting extra ballhandler

Could package Grimes, Fournier for bigger contributor

According to Katz' report, New York is looking to add another ballhandler to either play behind Brunson, or alongside him. The Knicks have struggled offensively without Brunson on the floor, who is averaging a career-high 25.8 points per game this season.

Jalen Brunson - On/Off-Court Statistics Category On-Court Off-Court Offensive rating 120.1 106.4 Defensive rating 115.5 105.4 Net rating 4.5 1.1 Field goal % 47.1 45.0 3-point field goal % 38.1 35.7

While there is a glaring need for additional creation in the backcourt, the Knicks may only be able to find an upgrade in the offseason, rather than before the deadline in early February, Katz reported.

"The long-term plan remains to add a star to the core that’s already present, but the organization still does not expect that star, whoever he may be, to become available until this summer at the earliest, league sources tell The Athletic."

Katz added that the Knicks would be open to including Grimes in a deal for a player earning up to the low-$20-million range. An obvious part of that package would be Evan Fournier, who is completely out of Thibodeau's rotation and is on an expiring $18.9-million contract.

Katz mentioned a list of names that the Knicks front office could target in the summer, which includes the likes of Jordan Clarkson, Malcolm Brogdon, Terry Rozier and Tim Hardaway Jr. (previously spent four seasons in New York on two separate stints).

New York does not want to flip Grimes for a short-term rental player at the deadline, Katz also reported.