After the Indiana Pacers defeated the New York Knicks at home to win Game 6, the two teams will battle it out in a win-or-go-home Game 7 in New York. This will be the third Game 7 in the historic Knicks-Pacers rivalry, with each team having won a series each.

The winner of this series will head to the Eastern Conference Finals to take on the Boston Celtics, a feat neither team has accomplished since 2014. Through six games in the series, the home team has won each time. The pressure is high, but both teams are ready for the challenge.

In Game 6, Pacers All-Star Tyrese Haliburton recorded 15 points, six rebounds, and six assists. Following the win, the 24-year-old spoke about being excited about heading to Madison Square Garden for Game 7.

“It’s just exciting…we got to be ready to go for 48 minutes. The Garden is an unbelievable environment, and the crowd will be rowdy, and we just haven’t won there yet, so we gotta prove that we’re able to do that. I think it starts on the defensive side and being able to rebound the ball so we can get out and run. I’m really excited about the opportunity.”

Additionally, Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, who scored a game-high 31 points in Game 6, said he expects "desperation" from both teams in Game 7.

“I expect both teams to have desperation [in Game 7]”

Knicks shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo also gave his input ahead of Game 7, saying they will try "to handle business."

"This is the exact reason why we played the last couple of games to get that two seed. This is the exact reason. We're going home, Game 7. We know the Garden's gonna be rocking and we're trying to handle business."

How The Knicks and Pacers Have Fared in Past Game 7s

Both teams have a losing record in Game 7s

In the Knicks' franchise history, they are 7-8 all-time in Game 7s in the playoffs, with their most recent appearance being a loss to the Miami Heat in 2000. However, the last time they held a Game 7 at home was against the Pacers in 1995. The Pacers defeated the Knicks 97-95. On the flip side, the Pacers are 8-9 all-time in Game 7s, losing their last two. Most recently, Indiana lost a Game 7 to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2018.

Neither team has a winning record in Game 7s, but something must give this time around. The two teams will meet up for the final time in the series on Sunday, May 19 at 3:30 PM EST.

