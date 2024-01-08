Highlights OG Anunoby's arrival has been promising for the Knicks, with improved defensive performance at the team level.

OG Anunoby has only appeared in four games for the New York Knicks since making his way to the Big Apple courtesy of a blockbuster trade with the Toronto Raptors. However, the early returns have been incredibly encouraging for Tom Thibodeau's club and its title-starved fans.

So far, the 26-year-old is averaging a respectable 12.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 34.5 minutes per contest as a Knick, sinking 48.7 percent of his shot attempts overall and 37.5 percent of his three-point tries along the way. He has also been a veritable plus/minus monster, too. In Anunoby's 138 post-trade minutes, the Knicks have outscored opponents by a whopping 85 points, the second-best mark on the team over that stretch.

More importantly, they've won all four of the contests in which Anunoby has participated and jumped into the top four of the Eastern Conference standings as a result. Meanwhile, they've played a brand of defense befitting of a Thibodeau team, holding opponents to just 100.8 points per game.

Despite the obvious profit the Knicks have reaped on the deal, though, there remains a chance that they could look to make another significant trade ahead of the NBA's Feb. 8 deadline for swapping players. At the least, there are reportedly people in the front office who believe the team still has the wherewithal to make a second sizable splash.

Knicks can swing another headline-making move

Anunoby trade may have been the first domino to fall

Make no mistake — the price to pay for Anunoby was significant for Knicks president Leon Rose. In order to bring the two-way standout to the City, he had to part with two of the team's best trade pieces in RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley.

There's little doubt that losing those players has impacted the club's ability to make additional trades. But, according to a report from SportsNet New York's Ian Begley, there's a belief among some in the front office that they can nonetheless get more done on the trade front:

"Some fans/media (myself included) suggested after the trade that the Knicks no longer had the trade capital to swing a big deal. Some in the organization disagree with that idea. They feel like they have enough left to land a top player."

It's hard to argue with that logic. The Knicks continue to have an intriguing young prospect on their roster in Quentin Grimes, in addition to a nice expiring contract for salary matching in Evan Fournier. They also have useful players like guard Donte DiVincenzo, big men Isaiah Hartenstein, the injured Mitchell Robinson and Jericho Sims, or perhaps even two-time All-Star Julius Randle.

Evan Fournier – Contract Details Seasons Salary 2023-24 $18.9 million 2024-25 (Team Option) $19.0 million

If they want to wait a while on a trade — perhaps until after the season — Miles McBride and Josh Hart could be dealt, too. Most importantly of all, New York's draft coffers are overstuffed at the moment, as the team has eight tradable first-round picks (four of which are their own).

So, who exactly could they target with the assets that remain? According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, a certain former No. 1 overall pick continues to be on their radar.

Knicks still enamored with Karl-Anthony Towns

His Knicks connections run deep

During a recent appearance on FanDuel TV, Charania became the latest league expert to invoke the name of Karl-Anthony Towns as a potential Knicks target. And given his status as a CAA client with strong ties to Rose and others within the Knicks organization, the mention doesn't exactly come as a shocker:

"They're always going to have interest in Karl-Anthony Towns, but nothing has materialized as of yet. They have the pieces, they have the contracts, they have the young players — guys like Quentin Grimes — that you can potentially throw into a trade."

Karl-Anthony Towns – Year-to-Year Stats Categories 2022-23 2023-24 Points 20.8 21.5 Rebounds 8.1 9.0 Assists 4.8 2.9 Three-Point Field Goal % 36.6 39.4

Whether the Minnesota Timberwolves would be willing to play ball is the real question in any Towns talk. Right now, the team is playing as well as it ever has behind the Towns-Anthony Edwards-Rudy Gobert core, posting a West-leading 25-10 record.