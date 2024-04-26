Highlights Joel Embiid's controversial foul was reviewed and deemed a Flagrant 1, allowing him to stay in the game.

Despite the controversy, Embiid scored 50 points and made NBA playoff history with his performance.

The Knicks players criticized Embiid's plays as dirty, expressing discontent with the officiating throughout the game.

The Philadelphia 76ers won Game 3 of their NBA playoff series against the New York Knicks, but it did not come without controversy. After the game, several Knicks players responded to the controversy.

In the first quarter, with the Knicks up 18-15, a play ensued where OG Anunoby knocked Joel Embiid to the ground while in the paint. He then passed the ball to Mitchell Robinson, who was under the basket. That is when Embiid grabbed the ankles of Robinson, leading to the start of tensions once again escalating between the two teams. Embiid attempted to pull him down and caused him to land awkwardly.

What followed was an altercation between the two teams The play was reviewed and determined to be a Flagrant 1 foul, keeping Embiid in the game.

From Flagrant to 50-Point Night

Embiid stayed in the game and went on to score 50 points

Embiid would then put up 50 points in the game as the Sixers defeated the Knicks by a score of 125-114. Embiid became the first player in NBA playoff history to put up at least 50 points on less than 20 field goal attempts – he had 19.

After the play involving Robinson and Embiid, Robinson left the game with a sprained ankle and did not return. His status for the rest of this series remains up in the air, but if the Knicks are to win, Robinson’s defense will be crucial.

According to the definition of fouls, a Flagrant 1 is "necessary contact committed by a player against an opponent." Meanwhile, a Flagrant 2 is "unnecessary and excessive contact committed by a player against an opponent."

Based on what happened, it can be argued that the latter was more appropriate, but the officials opted to keep Embiid in the game.

Knicks Not Happy With Play

New York was not happy with the call, calling the plays “dirty”

Regardless, Josh Hart had some words to offer for Joel Embiid. Without calling him out directly, Hart acknowledged that the play was dangerous and that the Knicks are lucky the injury to Robinson was not more serious, but they needed to keep pushing regardless.

"We're just happy Mitch didn't get a serious injury on that. I'm all for tough fouls but that's something that can keep a guy out for a long time. So we're lucky he didn't get seriously hurt, and it is what it is." –Josh Hart

Meanwhile, Donte DiVincenzo called the play “dirty.” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau commented on another foul Embiid committed, which saw him hit Isaiah Hartenstein in the groin, arguing that that call should have also been called a Flagrant 2 foul.

The series is now 2-1 in favor of New York after they dropped Game 3 in Philadelphia on Thursday night. They will look to split with the 76ers on the road by taking Game 4, which will be on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Sixers seek to take Game 4 and tie the series back up at 2-2.