The Conference Semifinals mark an important step in the process of every NBA playoff team. They possessed the caliber to win a round, defeating their first opponent in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs. However, it would be the Conference Semifinals — the second round — where they faltered.

Losing in the Conference Semifinals is always a disappointment, as is losing in any round. The team possessed the tools necessary to solidify themselves as a legitimate title contender, yet lost early. Teams must win 16 games in the NBA playoffs in order to take home the championship. In the case of teams that lose in the Conference Semifinals, they did not even reach the halfway mark of eight wins.

In this year’s Eastern Conference Semifinals, the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers were the two teams to fail in that round. The Knicks fell to the Indiana Pacers in seven games, and the Cavaliers fell to the Boston Celtics in just five games.

However, the reasons that the two teams fell were extremely similar in nature. Here is what went wrong for the Knicks and Cavaliers in the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

New York Knicks

Injuries derailed the Knicks’ playoff campaign

What went wrong for the New York Knicks in the 2024 NBA Playoffs was injuries. They were hit with a severe case of bad luck, with no player on their roster being immune to the basketball disease that is the injury bug. From starters to bench players, injuries wore the Knicks thin and it is the sole reason that they were knocked out of the playoffs earlier than they had hoped or expected.

The injury bug began even before the playoffs did. As early as December, key defender Mitchell Robinson went down with an ankle injury and surgery, and missed several months of the season before returning shortly before the playoffs.

He, however, re-injured the ankle following a foul from Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs, which saw Embiid grab Robinson’s ankle while he was in mid-air, causing him to land on it awkwardly. That ended up sidelining Robinson for the remainder of the playoffs.

The Knicks were clicking in January when they had Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson, and OG Anunoby all playing together. That month, they went 14-2, but at the end of it, Randle and Anunoby both went down with injuries. Randle, in particular, separated his shoulder and eventually would need surgery on it, sidelining him for the remainder of the season and the entire playoffs.

Anunoby, meanwhile, was on and off with injuries, and did return for the playoffs. However, he strained his hamstring in Game 3 of the Semifinals against the Pacers, and would return for Game 7 but was severely compromised.

Bojan Bogdanovic was lost for the remainder of the playoffs due to foot and wrist surgery. Josh Hart got hurt in Game 6 and played compromised for Game 7. And in Game 7, the main man Jalen Brunson fractured his left hand and had to leave the game early.

The injuries are what derailed the Knicks’ season, and that is a reason, not an excuse. The Pacers, to their credit, were able to capitalize on the circumstances and defeat New York in seven to advance to the Conference Finals.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Injuries also derailed the Cavaliers’ playoff campaign

Extremely similar in nature to the Knicks was how the Cleveland Cavaliers’ playoff campaign ended. Their run was also compromised due to injuries sustained to key players which simply could not be overcome. They did not suffer with the injury bug as harshly as the Knicks did, as Cleveland still had the majority of their roster, but it was who the injuries affected that was the difference.

The Celtics were already the favorites coming into the series, unlike the other series which initially had the Knicks as the favorites before injuries became too much to overcome, and the Pacers capitalized. Therefore, it is likely that the Celtics would have defeated the Cavaliers in the series anyway, but the series would have gone longer and the Cavaliers would have put up more of a fight.

They simply could not put up more of a fight due to who the injuries affected. Primarily, Donovan Mitchell was forced to miss the final two games of the series due to a calf injury.

He did play in the first three games, where he put up 33, 29, and 33 points, respectively, but the Cavaliers still found themselves down in the series two games to one. And where they needed Mitchell the most down the stretch, he was absent.

Not only was their primary superstar and scorer out, but the Cavaliers’ top defenders in Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert were also sidelined for most of the series. Allen missed the entire series due to a rib injury, and LeVert missed the final game of the series with a knee injury.

Without their top scorer and defenders against an elite Celtics team, the Cavaliers had little chance to make it out of the round. Injuries, therefore, were also the primary reason that the Cleveland Cavaliers' playoff run was derailed in 2024.