Highlights The Celtics are favored in the series against the Cavaliers due to their strong offense and solid defense.

The Knicks have an edge over the Pacers, excelling at generating backcourt scoring.

Both matchups are expected to be close, but the Celtics and Knicks are favored to emerge victorious.

The first round of the NBA playoffs is officially over, and the Conference Semifinals have already begun. For the Eastern Conference, Game 1 of that series will commence on Monday night, when the New York Knicks take on the Indiana Pacers. The other series, between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics, will start on Tuesday night.

Those four teams managed to overcome their opponents in the first round, defeating them and advancing to the next round. But as the order goes, only half of the aforementioned teams can make it to the Conference Finals, which is a tall order in and of itself.

All four of those teams possess the talent, experience, and weaponry to make it to the Conference Finals, and arguably the NBA Finals. But as mentioned, only two of them will make it. Here is why the following teams will emerge victorious.

Boston Celtics

Celtics are favored in their series against the Cavaliers

The one advantage that the Cavaliers may have over the Celtics coming into the Semifinals is that the Celtics did not know the team they were going to face until two nights before, giving them little time to adjust to gameplans. But the Celtics have proven they possess the ability to blow away any opponent, and their odds of doing that in this series are not slim.

The Celtics defeated the Miami Heat in the first round of the playoffs in five games, blowing them out of the water in most of the affairs. It is a true statement that the Heat were undermanned due to the absence of Jimmy Butler, but the Celtics still dominated the Heat in almost every other category.

Boston threatens opponents on both sides of the ball. They demonstrated this in particular in the first round of the playoffs, with Jayson Tatum leading the charge, averaging nearly 22 points and 10.4 rebounds per game in that series. He formed a deadly one-two punch with Jaylen Brown, who averaged 22.8 points and 7.0 rebounds per game in that series.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown - Round 1 Stats Category Jayson Tatum Jaylen Brown PPG 21.8 22.8 RPG 10.4 7.0 APG 5.4 2.2 FG% 41.6 52.2 3PT% 29.0 32.1

The offensive weapons the Celtics possess, combined with the defense of Jrue Holiday and the depth of their bench, are just some of the tools that make Boston such a feared juggernaut opponent, and the favorite. They also come into this series being well-rested, with their last game coming almost a week prior to tip-off.

There is a chance that could play into the Cavaliers’ favor, however. Cleveland comes into this matchup with momentum, coming off a crucial Game 7 win against the Orlando Magic. Donovan Mitchell has been lights out in this series and will serve as the primary threat for the Celtics.

Kristaps Porzingis, a primary component of the Celtics’ lineup, will also be absent for some time, playing into the Cavs’ favor. However, that loss will be offset if Cleveland lacks Jarrett Allen for this series. The Cavs possess good but not great pieces beyond Mitchell, and it is why the Celtics are expected to outlast them in this series.

New York Knicks

Knicks are favored in their series against the Pacers

In a tightly-contested series in which the two teams were extremely similar to each other in nature and structure, the New York Knicks came out on top over the Philadelphia 76ers. That is not to say the Knicks got lucky in any way (okay, maybe in Game 2), but their ability to shift gameplans midway through the series in order to counter the Sixers’ top two stars cannot be overlooked.

Joel Embiid was compromised throughout the series after still battling complications from his knee surgery, as well as Bell’s Palsy. But that did not stop him from putting up 50 points in Game 3. The Knicks, however, shifted their gameplan to shut Embiid down in the following games, which worked, essentially making him into a non-factor.

In that time, Tyrese Maxey stepped up. Game 5 was his, but the Knicks learned and once again shifted their gameplan towards Maxey, successfully shutting him down in Game 6. It was their ability to adjust to the circumstances of each game that got them the win, and they will have to continue that into their next series against the Indiana Pacers.

Jalen Brunson vs. Tyrese Maxey - Round 1 Stats Category Jalen Brunson Tyrese Maxey PPG 35.5 29.8 RPG 4.5 5.2 APG 9.0 6.8 FG% 42.9 47.8 3PT% 30.4 40.0

The Pacers caught a bit of a break by playing a Milwaukee Bucks team that lacked Giannis Antetokounmpo, as he did not play in the series due to a calf injury. Additionally, Damian Lillard was compromised with an Achilles injury and missed a couple of key games in the series.

That does not take away the validity of the Pacers’ win in six, however, and they will seek to keep their success going and upset the Knicks.

At times, the Knicks struggle to deliver half-court offense, and that is where the Pacers thrive. They use their fast pace (pun may or may not be intended) and their spreading of the floor to generate offense, and that could be the key against the Knicks. However, they are vulnerable to teams that generate volume scoring from the backcourt, and the Knicks are masters of that.

Jalen Brunson, in particular, has shone in that role both this season and in the series against the Sixers. OG Anunoby also possesses a huge threat, especially defensively, and his presence on the court automatically gives the Knicks an advantage.

It is these factors that play into New York’s favor, which is why they are the favorite in this series. However, it will not be easy for either team, so expect this series to be another tight, close affair.