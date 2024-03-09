Highlights The Knicks' defense held the Magic to a season-low 74 points, the lowest allowed by any NBA team since 2020.

New York avoided the season series sweep with an explosive start, dominating Orlando with an early lead.

The Knicks and Magic now swap places in the standings, setting up a close battle in the Eastern Conference race.

The New York Knicks held the Orlando Magic to just 74 points, the lowest amount in the NBA all season.

Ironically, the Knicks were previously 0-3 versus the Magic this season, but Friday night’s 98-74 win at Madison Square Garden meant that New York would successfully avoid the season series sweep. The red-hot Magic came into the game rolling, having won five in a row, but they never led at all throughout the evening.

Season-Low Offense

Magic scored only 74 points, beating the previous season low of 77

As mentioned, the defensive-oriented Knicks held the Magic to just 74 points, marking the lowest amount of points allowed in the NBA this season, beating the previous mark by three (77) – set by the Portland Trail Blazers during a Jan. 11 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Knicks and Magic combined for just 172 points – well below the under mark for any bettors out there.

The 74 points allowed by the Knicks was the fewest points allowed in the NBA in four years, and by the Knicks since the 2011-12 season, when they defeated the Washington Wizards by a score of 103-65 on April 13, 2012.

Paolo Banchero Brutally Honest With Reporters Postgame

Magic superstar says that the loss could've been what his team needed

The Knicks got off to an explosive start, already leading by double digits just four minutes into the first quarter. By halftime, the lead was 14 and by the end of the third quarter, it was 26. Orlando’s shooting was severely impacted as they shot just 23 percent from three-point range, and 34 percent overall.

The Magic did receive support from All-Star Paolo Banchero, who put up 23 points and 9 rebounds. Franz Wagner also aided him with 13 points and four rebounds, but it simply was not enough.

"We got our a** kicked. We just got to be better. Maybe that’s what we need, just to get a taste of that. Playoffs, we haven’t been there … coach [Jamahl Mosley] said that’s what a playoff game is like, so we have to look at this game and adjust. We’ve got to realize the playoffs is going to be a lot more physical, it’s going to be a higher intensity, and we’ve got to be ready for it." – Paolo Banchero Post-Game

Meanwhile, the Knicks shot much better than the Magic, starting the game 8-for-9 from three. This was in contrast to their usual style of play where they tend to shoot poorer from that range, but this time it allowed them to gain the early lead. Jalen Brunson returned after missing the previous few games with a knee contusion, and put on a show, going 11-for-29 with 26 points.

With the loss, the Magic dropped to 1-10 in games that begun on the :30 mark, as opposed to games that begin on the hour.

Standings Shakeup in the East

Knicks and Magic swap places in the Eastern Conference

The Knicks held possession of fourth place in the Eastern Conference for the last few weeks, but with their recent woes, they briefly flip-flopped with the Magic. New York moved down to fifth place, while the Magic moved up to fourth.

However, with the outcome of tonight’s game, the two teams flip again as the Knicks now retain possession of fourth, and the Magic now fall to fifth.

“It’s going to be interesting to see how that all shakes out. Fourth through eighth is such a tight race, so you don’t know how it is going to shake out these last (19) games. But it’s definitely a possibility of us playing them. Playing in a playoff series here would be awesome.” – Banchero on the Eastern Conference battle

Only a half game separates these two teams in the East. They do not play each other again, so the final standings will come down to how the two teams perform down the stretch.

The Knicks will need to regain their frontcourt starters again if they wish to remain competitive, while the Magic must continue their winning ways of the past few weeks.

Shortly before the game, the Knicks received news that O.G. Anunoby is nearing a return, simply needing to be cleared by medical staff. Mitchell Robinson and Julius Randle are also making significant progress and the thought is that the trio will return prior to the end of the regular season, and the start of the playoffs.

Next up, the Knicks will play the banged-up Philadelphia 76ers, who are coming off a blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. Meanwhile, the Magic will face the up-and-coming Indiana Pacers.