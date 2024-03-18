Highlights Deuce McBride's shooting improvement has transformed him into a valuable two-way asset for the Knicks.

McBride's gritty defense perfectly fits Thibodeau's culture, making him a key player in the team's elite defensive unit.

Although possible future comps could be Marcus Smart and Alex Caruso, McBride's potential remains limitless due to his rapid offensive growth and defensive prowess.

Current New York Knicks guard Miles 'Deuce' McBride came into the NBA as a second-round pick who made his mark at the collegiate level with incredible on-ball defense and a tenacious play-style that fit former West Virginia coach Bob Huggins perfectly.

After averaging two steals per contest in his sophomore year while locking up the opponent's best guard on a nightly basis, McBride was taken No. 36 by the Oklahoma City Thunder despite extremely raw offensive tools.

McBride's lack of offensive skill translated directly to the NBA in his first two seasons in New York, as he shot extremely poorly and was an offensive liability for the Knicks. This issue limited his minutes despite head coach Tom Thibodeau's love of his excellent defense, which also translated immediately to the pro level.

Opposing defenses left McBride wide open on the three-point line and welcomed him to attack their defense, knowing the Knicks' offense would grind to a halt anytime he was on the floor.

McBride's Unbelievable Shooting Transformation

The third-year pro has turned a debilitating weakness into a strength

Deuce McBride's shooting percentages Year 2P%/3P% FGA MPG 2021-22 29.6/25.0 2.7 9.3 2022-23 35.8/29.9 3.4 11.9 2023-24 43.8/40.2 5.5 15.1

McBride has undergone a complete transformation in terms of his offensive skill, which was once looked at as a weakness that could bring his NBA career to a premature end. Now, he has turned into one of the more valuable players on the Knicks, as his defense on opposing guards has spearheaded one of the best defensive bench units in the league.

The West Virginia product has even shown some growth in his offensive playmaking during this recent stretch of injuries for New York that have forced him into a bigger role than a typical bench guard. McBride got a taste of leading the Knicks through significant stretches in games with the ball in his hands, and he acclimated himself well enough to inspire confidence for the future.

McBride Fits Thibodeau's Culture Perfectly

Gritty defensive-minded players have long been his specialty

It is well documented that Thibodeau loves defense. He has arguably been the best defensive coach in the NBA for over a decade, leading some of the top units at that end of the floor in recent memory.

This current Knicks team is no different; if anything, they embody Thibodeau's basketball philosophy better than any team he's ever coached. In this era of ridiculous scoring output, with teams eclipsing 140 points seemingly every night, New York's hard-nosed mentality paired with tremendous defensive talent has separated them from the rest of the league.

No one is more responsible for this trend than McBride, outside of possibly OG Anunoby. Over the past 35 games, in which the Knicks have been the league's best defense, McBride has stymied opposing guards to a level that is rarely seen in the NBA.

McBride's defensive impact since Jan 1 Category Stat Team Rank DFG% 42.4 2nd FG% Diff -3.5% 2nd DRTG 107.6 3rd

How Good Can McBride Eventually Be?

He's already one of the best two-way guards in the NBA

NBA front offices are always stressing the need to find as many "3-and-D" wing players as they possibly can, considering these types of players are the most valuable options to support stars and offensive playmakers. With that said, two-way guards who can clamp down on the opponent's best ball-handlers and pick up the ball from 94 feet while also contributing a positive impact offensively are becoming more and more important in today's game.

The ultimate goal for a two-way point guard would be to model the play of names like Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, or Dejounte Murray. That type of ceiling may be a little out of McBride's range simply because of the overall limitations he has shown offensively, even with the incredible strides he has made this year.

Comparisons for McBride's ultimate ceiling may be better suited to names such as Marcus Smart or Alex Caruso. These are guys that are All-NBA caliber defensive players who possess a valuable offensive trait that allows them to be a positive force on that side of the ball while stifling opposing scorers.

However, no one should put a cap on what McBride's future potential could be. He is a 23-year-old, rapidly improving offensive player who is a massive part of one of the NBA's best defenses, and a group that's also on their way to contention in the East. If his impressive turnaround offensively is just step one of many improvements, the sky is the limit for what McBride can accomplish.