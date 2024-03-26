Highlights Donte DiVincenzo set a new Knicks record with 11 three-pointers made in the team's win over the Detroit Pistons.

DiVincenzo posted a career-high 40 points while making his presence felt on both ends of the floor.

Knicks continue to eye a top-three seeding in the East, and have remained in the mix for a top spot amid numerous injuries.

When someone is lighting it up from downtown, there is always a chance they could make a push to break the NBA or franchise record for the most three-pointers made in a game.

That is exactly what New York Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo succeeded in doing while leading his team to a dominant 124-99 victory over the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden on Monday night.

DiVincenzo Breaks Three-Point Record for Knicks

With 11 three-pointers made, he passed JR Smith and Evan Fournier for the most in Knicks history

DiVincenzo had a stellar night on the offensive end of the floor, scoring a career-high 40 points while adding five rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block on 14-of-23 shooting from the field. This also included a whopping 11 three-pointers in 20 tries, setting a new franchise record in the process.

According to StatMuse, it's the first time a Knicks player has made more than 10 threes in a game. He ultimately surpassed J.R. Smith and Evan Fournier, who both made 10 three-pointers at one point during their stints with the Knicks.

DiVincenzo would have had one more, but one of his triples in the third quarter was later overturned following an official review because he stepped out-of-bounds before taking the shot.

But the six-year guard remained in the game until he finally broke the record with 3:16 remaining, checking out shortly after to an ovation from Knicks fans at the Garden. He made sure to have fun in the moment, taking a lighthearted jab at star teammate Jalen Brunson after the game.

"If Jalen passed the ball more, I could've had 15 of them tonight," - DiVincenzo said.

He did get plenty of assistance from Brunson and Josh Hart throughout the night. Brunson added 28 points and six assists in a light 30 minutes of action due to the Knicks' massive lead over Detroit, and Josh Hart obtained his sixth triple-double this season with 11 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists.

Following injuries to key starters Julius Randle, OG Anunoby, and Mitchell Robinson, DiVincenzo has seen an expanded role recently during his first season with the Knicks.

As a result, he is having arguably the best offensive season of his career to date. DiVincenzo is averaging a career-high 14.9 points per game, 3.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.3 steals on 43.7 percent shooting from the field and 39.5 percent from beyond the arc.

With 234 three-pointers made this season, DiVincenzo is nearing the franchise record of 241 held by Fournier, who was in the arena after being traded to the Pistons in February. DiVincenzo also passed former Golden State Warriors teammate Klay Thompson for third in the league this season, only trailing the duo of Stephen Curry and Luka Dončić.

"Ev [Fournier] had a hell of a time here. And what he's done, he's in the record books for a reason," - DiVincenzo

New York Keeps Fighting for Top-Three Playoff Positioning

Currently fourth place in the East standings.

The Knicks won for the sixth time in seven games, with this victory also marking their 15th straight over the Pistons.

With 11 games remaining, the Knicks hold a 43-28 record with a strong 24-13 mark at home. They remain a half-game behind the Cleveland Cavaliers for third place in the Eastern Conference while having a one-game lead over the Orlando Magic. They also have a 3.5-game edge on the Indiana Pacers and a four-game lead over the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers.

The Knicks look to keep their winning momentum going on March 27 when they head out on the road to play a struggling Toronto Raptors team currently on an 11-game losing streak.