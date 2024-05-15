Highlights Knicks are one win away from the Eastern Conference Finals after dominant Game 5.

Tensions rise with heated exchanges between Knicks and Pacers players.

Knicks' Donte DiVincenzo called out the Pacers for "trying to be tough guys."

The New York Knicks put themselves one win away from the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday night, winning Game 5 of their series against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden, 121–91.

It was a dominant performance by the Knicks. After the Pacers made a run coming out of halftime to cut the Knicks' lead to just seven points, New York stormed back with a run of their own that put the game out of reach for good.

While the game was not especially close on the court, there were still several heated exchanges as tensions that have been rising throughout the series finally boiled over.

In the third quarter, Donte DiVincenzo sent the Madison Square Garden crowd into a frenzy with a thunderous put-back dunk. DiVincenzo flexed a bit after the play, and as the Pacers brought their possession up the court, he got into it a bit with Indiana center Myles Turner. The two had been going at it all game, and things finally reached a breaking point.

After the game, DiVincenzo dismissed the Pacers as being all bark and no bite.

"They’re trying to be tough guys, and that’s not their identity. There was nothing more to that," DiVencenzo said of the exchange while speaking with reporters in the locker room. "I don’t agree with trying to walk up on somebody. Nobody is going to fight in the NBA. Take the foul, keep it moving. You’re not a tough guy, just keep it moving."

Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein, who backed up DiVincenzo throughout the game in his interactions with the Pacers, said he would always be there to stick up for his teammates.

"They're also family to me," Hartenstein said. "If something happens to them, it doesn't matter what kind of situation it is, I'm always going to stick up for them. The last one, I was a bit hesitant on, because I didn’t want to get my second [tehcnical foul], but we’re going to stand up for each other."

Both Teams Will Have the Chance to Prove Their Toughness in Game 6

Indiana is now in win-or-go-home mode.

With their win on Tuesday night, the Knicks took a 3–2 lead in the series, and now need just one more win to secure their spot in the Eastern Conference finals. If they're able to get there, it would be the first time they made such a postseason run since 2000.

Meanwhile, the Pacers are hoping to force a Game 7 back at the Garden, and keep their own hopes alive of reaching the conference finals, a feat they have not accomplished since 2014.

Game 6 between the Knicks and Pacers tips off on Friday night.