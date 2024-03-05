Highlights Donte DiVincenzo's elite offense has been crucial for the Knicks to stay afloat amid injuries.

The New York Knicks are in the final stretch of the season, a portion of their NBA campaign which has been derailed by injuries. The team is still coming down from the highest of highs in January, when they went 14-2 after receiving maximum output from Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, and OG Anunoby.

That euphoria would soon come crashing down, as Randle and Anunoby both suffered injuries: the right shoulder for Randle, and right elbow for Anunoby. Jalen Brunson has done everything imaginable to put the Knicks on his back, but with two major starters out, there was only so much one could realistically expect.

New York has been treading water since their two starters went down, going 5-8 since that point.

This feat was only possible due to the Knicks’ extensive bench, a unit that would normally be playing second fiddle to the starters but has been forced to step up due to injuries. Josh Hart and Isaiah Hartenstein have filled the absent roles as much as they can, and Donte DiVincenzo has stepped up as one of the Knicks’ biggest playmakers.

DiVincenzo’s Elite Offense

DiVincenzo's career year has helped the Knicks stay afloat

DiVincenzo has been one of the bright spots for the Knicks all season, but has stepped up in the absence of the starters. He has played 60 out of 61 games for the Knicks this season, averaging 26 minutes per game. However, that number has shot up as DiVincenzo sees more playing time with the absence of the starters.

At only 27 years old, DiVincenzo is in the prime of his career and having arguably his best NBA season, averaging over four points per game more than his career average, at 14.2. Nine of his 10 highest-scoring games have all occurred this year as a member of the Knicks, indicating that his ability to score in key moments when needed has drastically improved.

But DiVincenzo’s shooting has been tremendous this season, as he's knocked down 45.1 percent of his field goal attempts and 41 percent from three-point range. Those numbers are considerably higher than his career averages of 42.8 and 37.5 percent, respectively.

Donte DiVincenzo - 2023-24 vs. Career Stats Stats 2023-24 Career MP 26.0 24.6 PTS 14.2 10.0 REB 3.4 4.4 AST 2.5 2.7 FG% 45.1 42.8 3PT% 41.0 37.5

Even in the team's most recent game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, DiVincenzo shot 11-of-22 for 28 points, which was a primary reason New York was able to take that game from the second-seeded Cavs. The skyrocketing of DiVincenzo’s offense this season has allowed the Knicks to sustain 4th place in the Eastern Conference while their starters recover.

Playoff Potential

DiVincenzo’s time come playoffs will be determined by the Knicks’ health

DiVincenzo has demonstrated the ability to put up numbers in big spots when the team needs him. He has become a reliable face that can step up in the wake of the Knicks’ lack of starters. But the long-term plan for New York is obviously to regain the health of Randle and Anunoby, which would then push DiVincenzo back to the bench.

The question then becomes whether DiVincenzo will sustain a big role entering the playoffs. This all depends on the Knicks’ situation at the time. If they stay afloat enough to secure a top seed in the East, they may choose to give DiVincenzo fewer minutes.

But if New York endures more struggles between now and then, or their starters suffer setbacks, the coaching staff would have no choice but to continue to play DiVincenzo more minutes. He would therefore retain his value entering the postseason and become a key contributor for the Knicks if they hope to make a deep run.

DiVincenzo recently spoke about the Knicks' selflessness of late and the overall approach following the team's victory over the Cavaliers, as the New York Post detailed.

“Everybody in the flow of the offense was just moving the ball and just being aggressive. Honestly, just being my normal self, being aggressive…We’re collectively together, and everybody wants each other to succeed. I don’t think there’s one guy who wants to go out there and outshine anybody.” — Donte DiVincenzo

DiVincenzo does carry playoff experience, as he was a piece of the 2021 Milwaukee Bucks team that won the championship that year. He is signed with the Knicks for the next three years, as he inked a four-year, $50 million deal with them last offseason.

The reality is that DiVincenzo will most likely see extensive playing time come the playoffs, but the Knicks hope that playing time will come off the bench, since they expect to be fully healthy by that point. New York’s playoff hopes will be dependent on their starters’ health and ability to play.