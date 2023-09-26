Highlights The New York Knicks' roster is filled with players who may not see much playing time, but they can provide valuable depth in case of injuries or emergencies.

Isaiah Roby is the primary backup for Julius Randle at power forward and can provide the team with another offensive option.

Evan Fournier has the potential to improve the team's offense with his scoring ability, but his defense may limit his playing time under coach Tom Thibodeau.

After years of being stuck in a directionless spin of mediocrity, the New York Knicks are finally showing promise in building something that could last. Thanks to their surprising playoff run last season, the Eastern Conference team is ready to see if they can strike while the iron is hot.

As the Knicks gear up for the 2023-24 season, we take a look at the team’s roster and assess the impact each and every member of the team can make come the new campaign.

13 DaQuan Jeffries

Coming in at 13th place is DaQuan Jeffries, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard who previously played for the Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets, and Memphis Grizzlies. With a plethora of options playing the two-spot for the Knicks, expect Jeffries to come off the bench during garbage time or suit up when several of the team’s players are out of the rotation.

12 Miles McBride and Jericho Sims

Like Jeffries, Miles McBride and Jericho Sims aren’t expected to get that much playing time for the Knicks. With many guys getting more priority in New York’s rotation, these incoming third-year players will act more as an insurance policy in case one of the Knicks’ guards or big men go out due to an injury or emergency.

11 Isaiah Roby

While the three previous players may struggle to get playing time, there’s one thing going for Isaiah Roby and his projected minutes for the Knicks. As it stands, he’s the only player listed as a power forward other than Julius Randle. In essence, this makes him the All-Star’s primary backup when he rests or is out with an injury.

For his part, Roby is a 6-foot-8 forward with a high motor and a knack for rolling to the rim. His career averages of 7.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists, along with a 35% success rate from the three-point line can give New York another option on offense. Of course, his improvement depends on Randle’s availability and Tom Thibodeau’s preferences.

10 Isaiah Hartenstein

When the Knicks need size to match up to any opposing team’s center, they can count on Isaiah Hartenstein to fulfill that requirement. His 7-foot frame and averages of 5.5 points on 57% shooting from the field, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.4 assists can be a great way to generate offense. The thing is, Hartenstein would have to wait for Mitchell Robinson to rest or is out of the game to become productive. With the starting center’s injury history, there’s reason to believe Hartenstein will have more playing time in the upcoming season.

9 Evan Fournier

There’s no denying that if given the chance, Evan Fournier can surpass last season's averages of 14.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. Add his 37% shooting from beyond the arc and the Knicks offense and spacing will be improved.

But under Thibodeau’s regime, defense reigns supreme, and Fournier’s -0.7 defensive box plus/minus rating just doesn’t make the cut. There’s also the notion that the franchise favors giving younger guards more playing time to hone their skills, leaving Fournier sitting on the bench. But in moments when the team needs an instant jolt of offense, the French star can be definitely counted on.

Evan Fournier career averages (2012-2023) Points 14.0 Rebounds 2.7 Assists 2.5 FG% 44.3% 3-Point FG% 37.9%

8 Donte DiVincenzo

Coming off a one-year stint with the Golden State Warriors last season, Donte DiVincenzo brings his career averages of 9.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.2 steals per game to the Big Apple. But more important than those numbers are his 36% shooting from deep and a career defensive box score of 1.

This means that the former Warrior has what it takes to be a three-and-D guy for New York, a crucial type of player that’s required for a playoff push. With DiVincenzo on the roster, the Knicks can perform better against other championship hopefuls in the East, like the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.

7 Immanuel Quickley

Immanuel Quickley’s minutes have gone up from his time as a rookie (19.4) to last season’s campaign (28.9). Along the way, the 6-foot-3 guard averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.0 steal last season, the third year of his NBA career.

It stands to reason that Quickley is establishing himself as the primary scorer from the bench, which gives the Knicks a splash of offense whenever Jalen Brunson or Randle rests. It’s expected that the guard will continue to improve in this role, especially if he takes his defense up to another level.

6 Mitchell Robinson

When he’s not injured, Mitchell Robinson can be a big help on both ends of the court for New York. Along with averaging 8.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game, the big man also boasts a 0.8 offensive box plus/minus score and 1.6 rating on defense.

This means that with Robinson on the court, the Knicks can count on him to protect the rim from opposing squads while getting buckets at an efficient rate if the ball is passed to him under the basket. As long as he stays healthy, his presence will surely be needed for the Knicks to have success.

5 Josh Hart

Playing from the wing for the Knicks, Josh Hart has become one of the team’s integral pieces, particularly when they made the playoffs last season. Although he only played 25 games in 2022-23 after arriving at the trade deadline, he still averaged 10.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.4 steals in 30 minutes per contest.

As seen through his time playing for the L.A. Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans, and Portland Trail Blazers, Hart’s two-way game is essential to help the Knicks reach the postseason. Expect more from the 6-foot-5 forward/guard in his first full season in New York.

4 Quentin Grimes

In just his second year in the NBA, Quentin Grimes has established himself within the Knicks’ rotation. In almost 30 minutes per game during his sophomore campaign, the young shooting guard notched 11.3 points on 38% shooting from three, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists.

These numbers indicate that Grimes has what it takes to be his team’s primary three-and-D player as he aims to space the floor better in the upcoming season, all while containing the opposing squad’s best players. That leap can happen in his third year, which can result to a bigger impact for New York during the regular season.

3 R.J. Barrett

In the event Grimes won’t take that leap, the Knicks can still count on R.J. Barrett to be its primary wing player. Apart from providing defense, the 6-foot-6 wing averages 18.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game.

What’s keeping him, though, from reaching the next level is his inconsistency on offense, especially from the three-point line. Nevertheless, what he currently brings to the table is essential if the Knicks are to compete in the East.

2 Julius Randle

Manning the power forward spot for the Knicks is two-time All-Star Julius Randle. With his career averages of 18.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists, there’s a lot to look forward to when he steps onto the court for New York.

With the offense he brings to the court, opposing squads will have to find a way to contain Randle. Fortunately, the 6-foot-8 forward doesn’t have to run plays or set his teammates up anymore, ever since Brunson arrived in the Big Apple. Expect Randle’s end of their partnership to be more productive in the upcoming season.

1 Jalen Brunson

Speaking of Brunson, it can’t be denied that Luka Doncic’s former running mate in Dallas has given New York the point guard it has been looking for all these years. Last season, the former Dallas Mavericks star increased his numbers to 24.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 6.2 assists in his first full season as a Knick. That equates to a 4.4 offensive box score, making him a vital piece in the lineup.

With Brunson running the point, both Barrett and Randle can focus on their responsibilities more rather than setting up plays for their teammates. Defenses will have to look out for the point guard too on the court as his presence diversifies the Knicks’ offense.

Jalen Brunson career averages (2018-2023) Points 14.3 Rebounds 3.1 Assists 4.2 FG% 49.3% 3-Point FG% 38.6%

While Brunson is certainly on top of the Knicks’ roster this year, anything can still happen during the course of a regular season. Be on the lookout for New York’s games as the young squad looks to build on its momentum from years past.