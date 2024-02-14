This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights The game-deciding foul call against the Knicks was admitted to be an error by the NBA officials.

A protest by the Knicks could lead to portions of the game being replayed or a no-contest result.

The league is unlikely to honor the protest as a blown call is not enough, there would need to be a "misapplication" of the rules.

With under a second left, the Houston Rockets sunk two free throws to give them a two-point lead over the New York Knicks, sealing the result of the game. Aaron Holiday had been fouled by Jalen Brunson, or so the referees said.

After the game, both the NBA and officials admitted that the game-deciding call was made in error, and the Knicks should not have been called for the foul. If no foul was called, Holiday's missed buzzer-beater would have resulted in a tie game, and the Knicks and Rockets would have headed to overtime.

Both teams are rather desperate for a win. Houston started the season hot and looked like the next young team in the Western Conference, but has slid to 24-29 and is currently out of the playoff picture, not even in contention for the Play-In Tournament.

New York, meanwhile, is still one of the best teams in the league but injuries to OG Anunoby and Julius Randle have caught up to them. After peaking at second in the Eastern Conference, the Knicks have slid to fourth place. Still respectable, but below where their talent should have taken them. If the call stands, the Knicks will have lost three games in a row, tied for their longest streak of the season.

What a protest means

Portions of the game could be replayed

The NBA rarely rules in favor of a protest, and it has only happened six times before. The last time it happened was in 2007, and it led to one of the most bizarre scenarios in league history. The Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks resumed a game with under a minute left, although the instigating player, Shaquille O'Neal, had been traded away from the Heat and did not participate in the game.

In this case, the Knicks and Rockets could meet again and play overtime, although the teams are not scheduled to play again, so the logistics of organizing a five-minute overtime period would be a nightmare for the league.

The other course of action is to award neither team a win, but not play overtime. The NBA does not recognize ties, so the only viable solution would be to award both teams with a no-contest, meaning they would only be recognized with 81 games this season. Of course, nearly an entire game was played without incident, so that would also pose problems.

For now, the most likely course of action is that the league does not honor the protest. According to the NBA rules, a blown call is not good enough to protest a game; bad calls happen all the time. Instead, there would have to be a "misapplication" of the rules, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. While the league scrambles to sort this out, it would appear that the result is likely to stand.

This is a developing story.