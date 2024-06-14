Highlights Despite moments of success, the Knicks have had their fair share of draft failures, impacting player development.

Kevin Knox and Jordan Hill underperformed as Knicks draft picks, plagued by inconsistent play.

Mike Sweetney's career was marred by personal struggles, including his father passing away two days before training camp.

For a team that's spent so much time in the NBA doldrums, the New York Knicks have surprisingly drafted pretty well.

The Knicks haven't always hit home runs, but even in their worst years, they often came away with passable players and some value picks late in the draft.

But that doesn't mean they don't have their misses in the draft. Over the years, the Knicks — like all teams — have had some swings and misses, especially on big men. In perhaps the most infamous case, one player is best known for being on the wrong end of a poster dunk.

Here's a look at the Knicks' five worst draft picks of all-time.

5 5. Jordan Hill

Draft: 1st round, 8th pick, 2009

Years with the Knicks: .5

Jordan Hill Knicks Averages Category Stats Points 4.0 Rebounds 2.5 Assists .3 Blocks .4 FG% 44.6%

Hill is known as the Knicks draft pick in the year Stephen Curry was drafted. Curry, of course, was taken one pick ahead of the Knicks, which is not New York's fault — but the Hill selection still stings considering DeMar DeRozan was drafted 9th and Jrue Holiday was taken 17th.

A power forward/center out of Arizona, Hill didn't exactly get to show much with the Knicks, as he played just 24 games with the Knicks before getting traded so the Knicks could open cap space for the summer of 2010. In those minutes, though, Hill didn't show much. Hill was the type of big man who quickly got phased out of the game: a midrange-based, offensive-minded forward who didn't have the defensive chops to slide up to the five.

Perhaps if Hill had shown more with the Knicks, he would have stuck around. However, Hill played on five teams in eight years, a sign that he just wasn't that good.

4 4. Kevin Knox

Draft: 1st round, 9th pick, 2018

Years with the Knicks: 3.5

Kevin Knox Knicks Stats Category Stats Points 8.2 Rebounds 3.1 Assists .8 FG% 36.9% 3P% 34.6%

It feels harsh to judge Knox, who was drafted into one of the worst situations in the league at the time: a Knicks team without Kristaps Porzingis, with a roster and team-building plan in flux. Still, Knox simply didn't live up to his draft position.

Things actually started well, as Knox looked incredibly impressive in NBA Summer League. The Ringer even claiming, "With Kevin Knox, the Knicks’ New Era Is Officially Here." Unfortunately, that Summer League success did not translate to the regular season. Then just 19, Knox struggled against bigger, stronger forwards on both ends. On offense — Knox's calling card — that often led to Knox taking tough, contested, low-percentage shots. On defense, Knox looked lost.

Knox never shot above 40% from the field with the Knicks. By the time Tom Thibodeau was hired in 2020, Knox was largely out of the rotation and was traded midseason in 2021-22. He has since played for three different teams in three years.

3 3. Kenny Walker

Draft: 1st round, 5th pick, 1986

Years with the Knicks: 5

Kenny Walker Knicks Stats Category Stats Points 7.7 Rebounds 4.2 Assists .7 Steals .5 Blocks .7 FG% 48.7%

It's usually not a good thing when a player's most memorable moment with a team is winning the Slam Dunk Contest. That's exactly what happened with Kenny "Sky" Walker, however.

A hyper-athletic forward known for his scoring touch, Walker never quite put it all together with the Knicks. He averaged 10 points per game across his first two seasons, playing decent minutes, but on poor Knicks teams. As the Knicks' fortunes changed in 1988-89, as they posted their first winning season in five years, Walker's playing time and production dwindled. He also struggled with knee injuries and briefly fell out of the NBA from 1991-1993.

In a 2021 interview with the New York Post, Walker said he regretted not working on his game more and that he struggled with the expectations that came with being a high draft pick.

2 2. Frederic Weis

Draft: 1st round, 15th pick, 1999

Years with the Knicks: 0

No career stats

We'll say it: the hype around the draft bust that is Frederic Weis is slightly overstated. Still, it's not good when your first round pick never plays a game.

Weis was a mid-first-round pick, a widely hyped European big-man prospect. However, Knicks fans were furious when the team selected him, as they wanted the Knicks to draft Ron Artest, who was from Queens. Weis came over for Summer League and his play was unremarkable. He told The New York Times' Sam Borden that Knicks officials and head coach Jeff Van Gundy even seemed displeased that he was their draft pick. Weis never signed his rookie contract and returned to France, influenced by advice from his agent (who owned a stake in Weis' French pro team).

Weis never ended up playing for the Knicks, telling Borden that they didn't contact him to return to the NBA. Weis is instead more known for "Le Dunk de la Mort" — when Vince Carter leaped over Weis entirely to dunk the ball in the 2000 Olympics.

1 1. Mike Sweetney

Draft: 1st round, 9th pick, 2003

Years with the Knicks: 2

Mike Sweetney Knicks Stats Category Stats Points 7.0 Rebounds 4.8 Assists .5 Steals .4 Blocks .3 FG% 52.2%

Sweetney's struggles are a sad tale. An undersized, burly power forward, Sweetney's career started on a sad note. Sweetney's father — who Sweetney described as a mentor and supporter — died two days before training camp. Sweetney has since said he was unable to focus and fell into depression. His mindset translated to the court as he struggled to produce and struggled with his weight. Sweetney later said he attempted suicide his rookie year.

Though Sweetney's production improved in his second year with the Knicks, he was traded to the Chicago Bulls, where his weight issues continued. He played just four total seasons in the NBA.

Luckily, Sweetney is now a mental health advocate and an assistant coach at Yeshiva University.