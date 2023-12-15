Highlights Immanuel Quickley's lack of usage and low minutes may strain his relationship with the New York Knicks.

Despite his strong performance and impact on the court, Quickley has seen a decrease in playing time and shot attempts recently.

Trading Quickley alone for fair value is difficult, as his salary is low when compared to his on-court production.

It's far too early, but after coming up just short of top honors in the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year voting for the 2022-23 campaign, New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley looks to be firmly in the race for the hardware once again in 2023-24.

His performance during New York's Dec. 13 road loss to the Utah Jazz served as a sterling example of the mammoth way in which he can affect games from the second unit.

Quickley scored 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting in the contest, hitting 3-of-4 shots from three-point range and adding two rebounds, two steals and an assist for good measure. He did all of that while receiving just 18 minutes of court time from Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau.

Immanuel Quickley - 2023–24 statistics Points 15.0 Rebounds 2.8 Assists 2.7 Field goal % 43.7 Three-point field goal % 37.7

While that's an incredible level of efficiency given his attempts and minute allotment, the bigger takeaway from the contest may just be Quickley's lack of usage in and of itself. It was indicative of a greater trend that could end up making the partnership between the player and his team an acrimonious one.

Knicks having too many mouths to feed is costing Quickley

He's averaging 20.2 minutes per game through the last five games

After averaging a career-high 28.9 minutes per game last season — and holding strong at 25.1 MPG through his first 17 appearances in 2023-24 — Quickley has failed to cross the 20-minute threshold in four of his last five appearances for the Knicks.

It's a curious development when one considers that the Knicks are outscoring opponents by six points per 100 possessions when he's on the court so far this season. That's the second-best mark teamwide among players logging regular minutes.

Meanwhile, his shot attempts have been down, too, from 18.0 combined field goal attempts per 36 minutes in October and November to 13.6 FGA/36 minutes across four games in December.

On a team that, according to a report from The Athletic's Fred Katz, is already growing concerned about a "too-many-guys situation," the decision to take opportunities and/or responsibility away from Quickley, who has been one of the Knicks' most positively impactful players, feels like a dangerous one.

Third-year guard Quentin Grimes has already griped about Thibodeau's quick hook and an overall lack of touches; one can only imagine how Quickley — who has been a key cog in all the club's recent success — feels when he receives the same kind of treatment.

Especially when he has previously been forced to take a back seat to the likes of Alec Burks, Kemba Walker, and a banged-up Derrick Rose.

While some would say that trading him for someone Thibodeau believes in more or will give more minutes to is the answer, getting fair value back in a one-for-one deal for Quickley is a dicey proposition.

Quickley's salary may make trade discussions difficult

He's making $4.2 million in the final year of his rookie scale deal

To say that the number of players who match or exceed Quickley's production — he's averaging 15.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists nightly while shooting 37.7 percent from deep — while getting a relatively low salary of $4.2 million would be a huge understatement.

In other words, the Indiana Pacers aren't sending Tyrese Haliburton to Madison Square Garden in a straight-across trade any time soon. Nor is Tyrese Maxey coming in from the Philadelphia 76ers.

Immanuel Quickley - Year-to-year statistics Points Effective field goal % Player Efficiency Rating 2021-22 11.3 48.7 14.6 2022-23 14.9 53.7 16.3 2023-24 15.0 52.8 17.0

Sending Quickley to another team would almost certainly have to be just one facet of a much larger, blockbuster-type trade to add a superstar-level talent to the Knicks' core.

While New York does have a treasure trove of future first-round draft picks and a number of intriguing young talents with which they could make that kind of play, Quickley's value to the Knicks' roster as a bench piece would only grow if such a depth-crushing deal were to be made. Also, for all their maneuvering, Knicks president Leon Rose and Co. haven't been able to secure a major name yet.

So, lest they risk watching him become disenchanted with the franchise or going out and getting a monster offer sheet in restricted free agency this summer, the Knicks would do well to carefully consider how they're using Quickley.